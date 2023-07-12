Historic buildings on La Crosse’s north side have been home to The Board Store since 1978, when it opened as exactly that — a store that sold many species of hardwood lumber (boards) to carpenters. They soon expanded to building furniture, and then in 1989, when Miles Wilkins joined the company, began offering installed home improvements.

That history has made all the difference. The early years of fine craftsmanship and a decades long reputation for trustworthiness are what separate The Board Store from the pack.

Owned by a local couple

In 2008, Miles Wilkins, an employee for many years, and his wife Lynn bought the company. Since then, they have produced an impressive track record.

The Board Store has consistently earned an A-plus Better Business Bureau rating and has garnered more than 2,000 reviews averaging 4.7 stars. Most impressive for this family business is their national recognition by Qualified Remodeler Magazine as a Top 500 Contractor since 1996.

How have they achieved it?

“Since our founding, we’ve been committed to our core values — integrity, quality and honesty,” said Wilkins. “We have the best interests of our customers in mind and work hard to provide incredible value for their investment.”

Focus on quality

In an industry that often leaves customers wondering not just if the installers will arrive on time — but if they’ll arrive at all — The Board Store not only meets, but frequently exceeds their customers’ expectations.

That’s because work — including electrical and plumbing — is done by the company's full-time staff. In addition, the installation is not scheduled until everything needed for the job has arrived at their warehouse. Then, customers are notified two to three weeks in advance so they can be prepared.

The Board Store offers a wide range of services, from replacement windows and doors to kitchen and sunroom transformation — and since 2017, when they acquired the ABC seamless siding franchise as well as Flooring Interiors, they’ve provided siding and flooring installations as well.

Because they offer such a complete range of services, The Board Store has a very different approach to sales.

“We’re dedicated to long-term relationships, so we’re not trying to hard-pressure anyone to purchase,” said general manager Ryan Nohrenberg. “Realistically, the secret to our success is that so many of our customers trust us with multiple projects.”

The Board Store has remodeled more than 13,000 homes and currently working on 80 to 100 homes a month in La Crosse and neighboring areas — jobs well done, thanks to a staff of nearly 80 full-time employees who are experts in design, customer support and installation. Add to that a 10-year labor warranty in addition to many industry-leading manufacturer’s warranties, which The Board Store itself deals with on behalf of the customer.

Visit the showroom

The original store, first established at 526 (now 524) Copeland Ave., now encompasses eight adjacent buildings, and while the historic exteriors have been preserved, the inside has been transformed into a stunning 15,000-square-foot showroom, displaying an extensive array of colors, textures and styles.

Whether you’d like to update your windows, siding, flooring or doors — or have been dreaming of a new kitchen, bath or sunroom — stop by the showroom and see the incredible difference 34 years of experience can make. For more information, visit theboardstoreonline.com.

