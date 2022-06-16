How upgrading your gutter system can help protect your home

Gutters are incredibly important because they protect your home from water damage.

It’s advisable to maintain and upgrade your gutters as a best line of defense against potential problems from snow and rain, leaves, twigs and assorted debris blown in by the wind. The experts at Larson Home Services can keep your gutters working properly.

“Since the beginning of gutters, people have been looking for ways to keep their gutters clog-free and working properly,” says Andrew Larson, the company’s general manager and owner. An expert in the field, he is an invaluable resource when it comes to affordable solutions that can save homeowners thousands of dollars annually.

One of the most popular methods of gutter protection has long been covering the tops of gutters with plastic or mesh screens, which are intended to keep leaves and debris out. Perhaps their greatest advantage, according to Larson, is that they’re super-cheap. But that may be their only advantage.

As Larson is happy to tell anyone within earshot, “If you want to try these plastic covers, come over to our dumpster and we’ll give them to you for free. We take them off homes every day because they actually clog and make gutters harder to clean.”

The need to eliminate these products is one of the reasons he gives for upgrading your current gutter system.

An upgrade can prevent most if not all damage from clogged or leaky gutters: exterior staining and siding deterioration, interior leakage and water damage, and damage to ceilings, walls and wall coverings, floorboards and furniture. Repairs of this kind typically run into the thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars.

In addition, Wisconsin winters and the weight of accumulated ice and snow can cause sagging in gutter sections, causing them to leak, damaging roofs and walls, and eventually pulling away from the house.

What’s more, gutters that have been poorly installed are often poorly pitched. For water to drain properly, gutters should be pitched toward downspouts at a minimum of a quarter inch for every ten feet. Improper pitches will cause water to pool at a gutter’s lowest point, stressing an existing system and jeopardizing any number of parts of a house.

A new gutter system of the kind Larson Home Services installs takes away not only the dirty and dangerous chore of unclogging gutters yourself several times a year, but also the worry of future leaks and water damage.

As Andrew Larson tells prospective customers, “If you're worried about your current gutter system functioning properly, it's time to call an expert.”

And one of the best experts in the Madison area is Andrew Larson.

To learn more about how Larson Home Services can fix your gutters and better protect your home, please visit larsonhomeservices.com.

