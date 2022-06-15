Major development underway in Rapid City and the Black Hills

Through land planning, development, engineering and design, Dream Design International is helping bring change and growth to Rapid City and the Black Hills area with new infrastructure, housing and commercial space. Even an industrial park with rail and highway access that will house manufacturing and technology companies is being built. Medical facilities for residents and veterans are under construction as well, providing more residents with access to healthcare. A total of 1,800 acres are currently being developed.

This massive undertaking is a community partnership with local businesses and city and government agencies, with aims to address housing shortages, diversify the economy to create more jobs and improve infrastructure and access to essential services.

Civil and structural engineer and developer Hani Shafai founded Dream Design in 1998. He takes pride in being a community builder in the Rapid City region where his company is headquartered. During Dream Design's planning process, the team takes into account the needs of the community. For instance, as part of the 1,800-acre development plan, he built affordable housing units.

“We had a couple that came into the office after they moved into their house, and they thanked us, crying,” said Shafai, who serves as Dream Design president and CEO. “It was the first time they were able to buy a home, and it really meant a lot to us. We try to address the community needs from social, economic and long-term infrastructure perspectives.”

For a breakdown of what Dream Design is building, continue reading to learn about new residential, commercial and defense projects under development in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Three affordable housing projects

Shepherd Hills is a subdivision spanning 700 acres that features affordable housing, Class A apartments, commercial and retail space, and a community for adults ages 55 and up.

Diamond Ridge, located on the southern end of Shepherd Hills, is a 120-acre residential project of affordable and workforce housing. Single-family homes range from about $170,000 to $230,000.

Johnson Ranch, located off Elk Vale and Highway 44 in southeast Rapid City, will include 60 affordable homes, nonprofits, essential services and 15 acres of commercial development.

Downtown Rapid City living

The four-story Kansas City Lofts complex is being built in downtown Rapid City. These affordable apartments are only available to folks based on certain income levels. Units will be delivered as 1 or 2 bedrooms, with retail space on the ground floor. Once the KC Lofts are complete, young professionals and lower income earners can enjoy downtown living within steps of shops and restaurants.

Military housing, a VA clinic, multi-use governmental facility and more are underway

“We work with the military. One of our projects is a VA clinic that we are building and leasing to the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Shafai said. “We have another project right next to Ellsworth Air Force Base, which has a new mission for the B-21 bombers that will be coming out soon. It’s called Liberty Plaza.”

Buffalo Crossing is an 80-acre mixed-use project featuring a Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic and a long-term care facility. The new major medical facilities are designed for military families and locals to have closer access to healthcare so they don’t have to travel out of the region for their medical needs.

Liberty Plaza is a 110-acre mixed-use project with military housing, a community center, a training facility for service persons and a new hangar for a B-21 airplane.

“We're creating a new downtown for the community next to the military base,” Shafai said. It will be gated, and families living here can walk to downtown from their homes. In north Rapid City, there’s also the 100,242-square-foot complex for government agency offices.

Commercial projects

Dakota Market Square will revitalize what was once an abandoned shopping center into a thriving 185,000-square-foot retail complex on one of the busiest corners in Rapid City, at Cambell Street and East North. The complex is undergoing major renovation, parking lot resurfacing, mechanical upgrades and spruced-up landscaping. Anticipate a whole new look.

North Valley Park is an industrial park that includes warehouses for small shops such as for welding and woodworking workspaces. Spanning 52 acres, North Valley Park is located just south of 1-90.

Mixed-use project planned on land near the airport

Orchard Meadows is a mixed-use project with plenty of green space and a 1.5-mile walking trail around the subdivision. This development will feature 100 single-family homes, more than 100 townhomes, Class A apartments and commercial space.

Luxury homes with canyon views are coming, too

Scotland Hills features large residential lots with city and canyon views. This 120-acre high-end development is located 1 mile from the area hospitals. Buyers can purchase a lot, then build custom homes here and enjoy a community for the luxury-minded near amazing wildlife.

All projects are under development. For more information and updates from Dream Design International, visit dreamdesigninc.com.

