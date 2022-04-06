Protect your home – keep your gutters clean

Call him the gutter guru. After installing about 3 million feet of gutters through his decades in the home maintenance business, Andrew Larson has seen just about everything that could possibly happen to a home without properly installed gutters.

Gutters protect homes

“If someone was trying to invent a product that could easily collect water, sticks, leaves, seeds, pine needles and anything else that falls onto a roof, an open gutter is exactly what one would design,” said Larson, owner of Larson Home Services. “So why are homes built with them you might ask? Most people don’t even think about installing gutter guards or protective screens on their gutters when building a new home. And unless existing homeowners have not experienced any major problems, gutters are not something most people worry about.”

Until they have to.

So what’s so important about properly functioning gutters? Plenty, according to Larson. The gutter system plays an important role in channeling rainwater safely away from a home. Not keeping up with its maintenance can cause damage to the foundation, nearby landscaping and the basement, soffit and fascia.

“Water is going to take the path of least resistance when landing on a roof, and over time, that usually ends up heading directly through your framework and into your basement.”

Water damage is a headache for homeowners

For homeowners who have finished basements, the visual signs of damage usually don’t show up until it’s too late. A sudden odor could indicate mold behind the walls, for example. Oftentimes, it’s not until homeowners are working on a home improvement project and need to remove some wall boards that they discover the hidden water damage. Homeowners who are replacing a roof may find damage to the underside of the roof’s edging.

Pests breed in unmaintained, dirty gutters

In areas where there is a lot of rain and snow, gutters often become breeding grounds for mosquitos. And since the pesky things usually stay within 100 feet of where they hatch, a home could become a mecca of biting activity during the summer months.

As for cleaning the gutters, Larson said it’s probably one of the most dangerous home chores an owner can undertake and many times results in serious falls, broken bones and even fatalities.

Turn to the professionals for help

“I’ve seen people cleaning their gutters standing on metal ladders in the rain,” he said. “The average person is not trained to work on ladders 10 to 15 feet off the ground. Of course, when we’re young and more agile, climbing on a roof or up a ladder may seem easy. But as we age, it physically becomes a bit more challenging and a lot more dangerous.”

Larson recommends homeowners keep their feet on the ground and call an expert to do the work. He said homeowners should consider installing a gutter system as a preventive measure. Also, keeping nearby and overhanging trees trimmed helps eliminate excess leaves and other things from clogging the gutters.

Gutters aren’t as glamorous as granite kitchen countertops, Larson said, but when they are properly functioning, they become one of the most important components to a successful home maintenance program.

For more information, click here, or call 608.496.8382.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

