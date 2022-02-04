Save energy and maintain the desired temperature in your home with cellulose insulation by Larson Home Services

A little airy in the house during the dead of winter and peak of summer? Do you have to close rooms off because they’re either too hot or too cold to use?

Proper insulation not only reduces heating and cooling costs by eliminating unwanted airflow through windows, door frames, attic floors and basement rim joists, but it also improves comfort and peace of mind. Larson Home Services’ superior thermal-efficient cellulose insulation — made of recycled newspaper — is also fire-retardant and can help slow the spread of flames throughout the attic and roof. Fiberglass and mineral wool insulation do not contain fire retardants. Another added benefit is that cellulose insulation acts as a rodent deterrent. And since mice tend to love attics, that’s a good thing.

“We’ve had customers call us after an installation and they are so excited because they feel they have suddenly increased the square footage of their house. Rooms that previously were either too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter are now comfortable year-round,” said Andrew Larson, owner of Larson Home Services in Madison, which is a partner of Dr. Energy Saver. “Tighter and better insulated homes result in lower energy bills, a quieter environment because insulation muffles outside sounds such as traffic, sirens and other noises, as well as a healthier home in terms of keeping harmful pollutants and allergens outside.”

For homeowners wondering if their house needs to be better insulated, Larson recommends checking the following.

Basement rim joists

During the winter, most of the air that gets recycled through a house comes through the basement at the rim joist — the spot where the top of the basement walls meet the wood from the floor above it. Larson said these connector points in most homes tend to be poorly insulated. Insulation can be sprayed into these open pockets. The presence of spiders in the basement, for instance, is an indicator that air is being pulled in through various openings.

Attic floor

Peek inside the attic and peel some insulation away from the floor to find what Larson refers to as penetration areas — spots where electrical wiring or plumbing vents are located. These are the leakiest areas of a home and should be sealed with a good insulated spray foam.

Attic hatch/door

Check the edges of attic doors and hatches for weather-stripping on all sides.

Insulation height

According to Larson, most homes are grossly under-insulated. While an R-Factor of 49, an industry standard measuring average insulation thickness around the house, is recommended in Wisconsin, Larson Home Services recommends R-60, which translates to 17 inches of insulation.

Windows

Use the back of your hand and run it along the edge of each window to check for air leaking in. While it’s not required by code, sealing windows with a spray foam insulation provides additional energy efficiency and excellent protection against outside elements.

Doors

Weather-stripping should be tightly intact when a door is shut. If light is visible or air is felt in any openings, the protection is inadequate.

