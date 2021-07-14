Most aspiring marketing professionals know that real-world experience can ultimately set you apart. It’s the get-your-feet-wet, in-the-ring type of learning that springboards you from a good potential marketing employee to a great one.

The Digital Marketing Competition, powered by Purdue Northwest University and Amplified Digital Agency, brings that real-world experience to the forefront by allowing marketing visionaries to showcase their gifts in the field – and have some fun while doing it!

The Fall Digital Marketing Competition is now open for registration!

The Digital Marketing Competition (DMC) is exactly as it sounds – a competition where college students develop and present a sound digital marketing strategy for a real-life business chosen as the case study. Each registered team will be provided with the case study, as well as tools to complete their proposal. During the first round, teams submit their pitches in the form of an eight-minute video to a panel of judges. Five finalist teams will be selected for the final round, and will present live to the business and judges at the Purdue Northwest University campus. The best part? Whether you win or not, you’ll have gained unmatched experience and upped your resume. It’s a win-win for both students and their professors.

The DMC takes place twice each year during the fall and spring semesters, and is open to all undergraduate students across the globe. Teams must be registered by midnight (CST) on November 6, 2021. Registered teams will receive the Digital Marketing Competition's case study on August 16, 2021.

“Colleges and universities are increasingly focused on innovative learning methods and collaboration with industry to position their graduates for real impact,” said Matt Hanson, director of the Digital Marketing Competition and clinical associate professor of Marketing at PNW. “Programs like the DMC that bring together outstanding faculty, students and corporate partners demonstrate how higher education (particularly universities like PNW that focus strongly on applied learning and community partnerships) can drive industries forward.”

The competition began two years ago, but this year promises greater innovation, thanks to Premier Sponsor, Amplified Digital Agency. Beginning with the fall competition, Amplified will leverage its massive toolkit of audience engagement techniques, paired with its event planning team to expand the DMC using cutting-edge technology, innovation and engaging creatives. Additionally, Amplified will engineer the event competition set-up and will have a member participating as a judge during the competition – giving participating students the opportunity to be seen and heard by leaders in the digital marketing industry.

“We are honored to help expand this program beyond its already impressive reach. As our business focuses on innovation we a thrilled to see the exemplary work of the talented teams come to light in partnership with our case study sponsor,” said Lee Vice President of Local Advertising, Joe Battistoni.

College students, your real-world marketing experience awaits! Professors, gather your teams and join in on the opportunity and fun. Registration is now open and ends November 6, 2021!

Learn more or register today at digitalmarketingcompetition.com.

