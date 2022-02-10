Webster DEI Conference builds on a history of commitment and points the way forward

Webster University is an institution with a distinctive history and mission. Founded in 1915 in St. Louis, Missouri, Webster serves students in metropolitan and military locations across the United States, through online learning as well as traditional, residential campuses on four continents. This worldwide institution is a change agent with a mission to provide education equity for a growing diverse student population in St. Louis and around the world.

Webster University aims to be a change agent for its students and for the community and society at large. One such initiative is Webster University’s seventh annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Conference, “Every Day Inclusion: Right Here, Right Now!” featuring two-days of discussions from compelling thought leaders, interactive workshops and practical exercises. The conference will deliver immediate, practical and impactful ways to practice everyday inclusion as individuals and institutions. Taking place both in person and virtually, the conference will be held March 1 and 2, 2022, and is free to attend. Advance registration is required.

“This year’s conference is designed to provide real-world solutions that can be applied now. We want this conference to ask questions and provide answers from which we can all benefit. We are inviting people from education, corporations and nonprofits to participate. The conference offers something for all of us to learn and apply in our workplace and life,” says Vincent C. Flewellen, Webster University’s chief diversity officer.

In 2016, Webster hosted a two-day forum called “Critical Conversations: Embracing Diversity and Inclusion.” Over 350 individuals joined in those two days of conversations — from the campus and the region. The value of that first forum has only grown over time, and in keeping with Webster’s storied history and mission, this university community has continued to host needed conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion every year.

These conversations evolve each year, covering issues that can be uncomfortable and demonstrating a willingness to speak to tough issues as the impetus to action and meaningful change. Last year’s conference, which was hosted virtually, provided a platform for engagement among speakers and audience members. Attendance for this conference broke the record, with over 2,000 people joining the conversation from countries around the world.

The 2022 event’s keynote speaker is Laurie Hernandez, a gold- and silver-medal winner for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She also took the top spot during Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Laurie will discuss her journey as a gymnast, recovery from an eating disorder, healing from verbal and emotional abuse by her former coach and ability to overcome setbacks caused by injuries.

Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble notes that, “Webster continues to host these needed conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion as they are crucial as we continue to build and develop community. We welcome the opportunity to deepen our understandings and commitments, focusing on the actions each of us can take right here, right now.”

“Embracing diversity and inclusion have never been more important, and Webster is making a notable difference in this critical arena,” says Webster president Julian Z. Schuster. “We are mindful that this work is continuous, and it is vital that we continue to create forums for conversation that bring us together and deepen our understanding of one another.”

Click here to learn more about the seventh annual 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference, organized by Webster University.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

