Republican
Chaseburg: Walker 23, Meyer 5
Coon Valley: Walker 59, Meyer 2
De Soto: Walker 15, Meyer 2
Genoa: Walker 20, Meyer 2
La Farge: Walker 29, Meyer 4
Ontario: Walker 34, Meyer 4
Readstown: Walker 24, Meyer 3
Stoddard: 48, Meyer 5
Viola: Walker 9, Meyer 0
Hillsboro: Walker 65, Meyer 5
Viroqua: Walker 223, Meyer 22
Westby: 113, Meyer 14
Democratic
Chaseburg: Evers 13, Vinehout 5
Coon Valley: Evers 57, Vinehhout 15
De Soto: Evers 3, Vinehout 4
Genoa: Evers 11, Vinehout 7
La Farge: Evers 36, Vinehout 20
Ontario: Evers 18, Vinehout 3
Readstown: Evers 14, Vinehout 3
Stoddard: Evers 42, Vinehout 13
Viola: Evers 6, Vinehout 4
Hillsboro: Evers 52, Vinehout 8
Viroqua: Evers 281, Vinehout 211
Westby: Evers 137, Vinehout 41
