Republican

Chaseburg: Walker 23, Meyer 5

Coon Valley: Walker 59, Meyer 2

De Soto: Walker 15, Meyer 2

Genoa: Walker 20, Meyer 2

La Farge: Walker 29, Meyer 4

Ontario: Walker 34, Meyer 4

Readstown: Walker 24, Meyer 3

Stoddard: 48, Meyer 5

Viola: Walker 9, Meyer 0

Hillsboro: Walker 65, Meyer 5

Viroqua: Walker 223, Meyer 22

Westby: 113, Meyer 14

Democratic

Chaseburg: Evers 13, Vinehout 5

Coon Valley: Evers 57, Vinehhout 15

De Soto: Evers 3, Vinehout 4

Genoa: Evers 11, Vinehout 7

La Farge: Evers 36, Vinehout 20

Ontario: Evers 18, Vinehout 3

Readstown: Evers 14, Vinehout 3

Stoddard: Evers 42, Vinehout 13

Viola: Evers 6, Vinehout 4

Hillsboro: Evers 52, Vinehout 8

Viroqua: Evers 281, Vinehout 211

Westby: Evers 137, Vinehout 41

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

