With all precincts reporting, Tamra Dickinson was elected to serve District 1 and Erin Goggin for District 2 on the La Crosse Common Council.

Incumbents Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Jenasea Hameister and Chris Kahlow were all reelected to their positions on the council. Only six of the 12 seats on the council are up for election at one time.

With all precincts in, Tamra Dickinson received 516, or 55% of votes cast to Zach Harter's 427, or 45% of the votes cast.

City of La Crosse Council Member District 1 . Total Vote% Tamra Dickinson 516 54.55% Zach Harter 427 45.14% Write-ins 3 0.32% Total votes cast 946 100% Precincts reporting 2 of 2

The open race in District 1 came due to the retirement of longtime councilmember Andrea Richmond.

In District 2, Scott Neimeister announced he wouldn’t seek reelection and ran for a position on the La Crosse Board of Education this spring.

With all precincts in, Erin Goggin received 508, or 68% of votes cast to Michael Davis' 227, or 31% of the votes cast.

City of La Crosse Council Member District 2 . Total Vote% Erin Goggin 508 68.37% Michael Davis 227 30.55% Write-ins 8 1.08% Total votes cast 743 100% Precincts reporting 3 of 3