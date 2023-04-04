Four community members are joining the La Crosse School District’s Board of Education. Deb Suchla, Scott Neumeister, Trevor Sprague and Jeff Jackson were the top vote getters in Tuesday's spring election.
There were no incumbents in the open race, which drew in a large field. Eight candidates were on the ballot for residents of the La Crosse School District, which includes the city, town of Campbell and the town of Shelby.
La Crosse School Board Member (top 4 earn seats)
|.
|Total
|Vote%
|Deb Suchla
|8,720
|15.45%
|Scott Neumeister
|8,279
|14.67%
|Trevor Sprague
|7,918
|14.03%
|Jeff Jackson
|7,524
|13.33%
|Tim Alberts
|6,622
|11.73%
|Jerry Wacek
|6,479
|11.48%
|Kathi Blanchard
|5,607
|9.93%
|Kimberly Krejchik
|5,001
|8.86%
|Write-in totals
|301
|0.53%
|Total votes cast
|56,451
|Precincts reporting
|33 of 33
With all precincts reporting, Suchla, who served on the council from 2001 to 20018, received the highest percentage of votes at 15.45% or 8,720.
Neumeister, a city council member who did not run for re-election this April, received 14,67% or 8,279.
Sprague received 14% of the votes and Jackson got 13.33%.