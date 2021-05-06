 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brew-stache for brain cancer
0 comments

Brew-stache for brain cancer

  • 0
Head 'Stache
Contributed photo

La Crosse Distilling Co. will participate in the national #BrewStacheStrong event in solidarity with over 175 other breweries across the country. The collaboration aims to raise funds and awareness for brain cancer research.

Throughout the month of May, limited-edition Head 'Stache will be available for purchase, with $1 from every sale going towards the campaign.

For more information on the event and participating breweries, visit StacheStrong.org/brewstachestrong, and for updates follow @StacheStrong on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News