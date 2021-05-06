Brew-stache for brain cancer

La Crosse Distilling Co. will participate in the national #BrewStacheStrong event in solidarity with over 175 other breweries across the country. The collaboration aims to raise funds and awareness for brain cancer research.

Throughout the month of May, limited-edition Head 'Stache will be available for purchase, with $1 from every sale going towards the campaign.

For more information on the event and participating breweries, visit StacheStrong.org/brewstachestrong, and for updates follow @StacheStrong on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0