Brewers complete sweep

“He wasn’t quite in sync the first inning, but innings two through eight — really two through nine — he was on cruise,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Just every pitch executed, ahead in the count, just really, really good.”

Burnes had superb control of his cutter and with his pitch count in the 70s in the seventh inning, started thinking he could get a complete game. He’s never had one in 29 starts over four seasons in the majors.

“It wasn’t something on the front of my mind to go as long as I could today, but whenever I can do that, it always helps,” he said.

Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the seventh and Willy Adames added a two-run shot in the ninth. Tyrone Taylor and Jackie Bradley Jr. each drove in two runs in a four-run fifth.

Sonny Gray (2-5), who has been on and off the injured list with strained muscles around his rib cage, got the start and did fine until the Brewers got busy in the fifth.

“In the fifth inning, I missed on a couple close pitches and it continued to spiral,” Gray said.

CRITICAL STRETCH