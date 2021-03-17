Brewers will need hitting resurgence to return to playoffs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers understand a repeat of last year’s performance won’t earn them a fourth straight playoff berth.

Milwaukee went 29-31 last year and never was above .500 throughout the pandemic-shortened season but reached the postseason thanks to Major League Baseball’s expanded 16-team playoff format. MLB since has returned to its typical 10-team playoff system.

The Brewers aren’t making any apologies for last year but know they can’t afford to finish below .500 again.

“Yeah, we didn’t come steamrolling in the playoffs by any means but we got there, and a lot of teams didn’t get there,” outfielder Christian Yelich said from the Brewers’ spring training site in Phoenix. “I think that’s something that you should be proud of, and especially in a year like that.

“I definitely think there’s room for improvement. I think everybody who was here last year acknowledges that we didn’t play our best as a team and that wasn’t the best showing all-around. I think we’re going to be better this year.”

The Brewers will need bounce-back seasons from Yelich and all the other hitters up and down their lineup who slumped last year.