Brian W. McCulloh, Viroqua, has been elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 4 at Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nevada, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.
McCulloh, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 2-4, in Reno, Nevada.
