Brian Sisson, SMU Athletic Director

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"• Finally hosting in person our inaugural Cardinal Excellence Fund Dinner at Visions Event Center in Winona. It showcased all the good happening with Cardinal athletics and was highlighted by inducting a new Sports Hall of Fame class; it was a tremendous first-time event, and we look forward to growing it each year. (Plugging this year's event, coming up Saturday, March 11th!)

"• Our university coming together and hosting a very successful 2022 MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May. It took a village to put on but it was, a great two days.

"• Special seasons for our women's hockey and women's soccer programs."

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"It may seem small, but never underestimate how each day you can make a difference and impact others in so many ways. Also, leadership never sleeps."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"Volunteer with my family more and have a few more date nights with my wife this year."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?