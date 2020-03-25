Bridge work on Interstate 94 near Warrens starts March 30

Drivers heading north of Tomah can expect lane closures on Interstate 94 starting March 30.
Monroe County Highway Commissioner David H. Ohnstad said the lanes closures will accommodate resurfacing and other work on several Interstate 94 bridges in the Warrens area.
Zenith Tech, Incorporated of Waukesha will be the prime contractor on the $914,000 project. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 22.
The project engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is Matt Palkowski.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!