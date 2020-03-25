You are the owner of this article.
Bridge work on Interstate 94 near Warrens starts March 30
Drivers heading north of Tomah can expect lane closures on Interstate 94 starting March 30.

Monroe County Highway Commissioner David H. Ohnstad said the lanes closures will accommodate resurfacing and other work on several Interstate 94 bridges in the Warrens area.

Zenith Tech, Incorporated of Waukesha will be the prime contractor on the $914,000 project. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 22.

The project engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is Matt Palkowski.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

