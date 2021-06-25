BRIEFLY for Saturday, June 26, 2021

OLYMPICS
'No spectators' still possible
TOKYO — A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday.
The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50% of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events.
Organizers put off the decision on local fans for several months, and fans from abroad were banned months ago. The move to allow fans went against many medical experts who have said the safest Olympics would be with no fans due to coronavirus.
“The situation is changing from time to time so that is why we need to remain flexible and prompt in responding to any change. A no-spectator games is one of our options,” Hashimoto said at a news conference.
A COVID-19 panel for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported on Thursday that "there's a sign of resurgence” of infections in Tokyo. The panel said infections grew by 11% in the last week — based on the seven-day average — with more of the contagious Delta variant cases being detected.
Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa delivered another wake-up call on Friday when she confirmed that a member of the Ugandan team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon entry to Japan last week was infected with the Delta variant. Later in the day a second Ugandan also tested positive for the Delta variant, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said.
NHL
Canadiens focus on Stanley Cup
MONTREAL — Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens kept their hands off the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, and even rookie Cole Caufield had no interest in touching it.
“Obviously there’s a bigger one out there that we’re chasing, so I think that’s the only thing on our mind right now,” Caufield said, following a 3-2 OT semifinal series-clinching win over Vegas in Game 6. “It’s good to enjoy it. We’ve come a long way to get here, but the job is not finished.”
Montreal is in the final for the 35th time in the franchise's illustrious history and will face the New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning for a chance to win an NHL-leading 25th championship.
The Canadiens are on one of the more surprising runs in postseason history, erasing a 3-1 deficit against Toronto in the first round, sweeping Winnipeg in the second and shutting down heavily favored Vegas in six games in the third. Only minutes after giving up the series-deciding overtime goal to Artturi Lehkonen, Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner said: Hell of a team. Works really hard. Sticks with their structure and they have a lot of great players. Everyone underestimates them.”
Three-time Cup winner Patrick Sharp, now an NBC Sport analyst, expected Montreal to lose every round. Only after watching Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and his teammates frustrate Vegas did he realize he and so many others were just wrong.
“We should’ve known better,” Sharp said Friday.
The lineup is also a perfect mix of veterans like Price, Weber, Corey Perry and Eric Staal who have been in plenty of playoff games before and young players like Caufield, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki.
WIMBLEDON
A Djokovic-Federer final?
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday's draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.
The reigning women’s champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.
Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.
Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, seeks a 20th major title, which would tie the men's record shared by Federer and Nadal; he can move closer to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open in February and the French Open this month; he will be trying to win his third consecutive trophy, and sixth overall, at Wimbledon.
Two years ago at Wimbledon, Djokovic edged Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two championship points in the final.
Federer, who turns 40 on Aug. 8, is coming off a pair of operations to his right knee last year and has played only eight matches in the past 16 months.
While Djokovic pursues Slam No. 20, Serena Williams will once again take a shot at No. 24, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in tennis history. As it is, Williams' 23 — including seven at the All England Club — are the most in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were allowed to compete at the majors.
Williams, seeded No. 6, will open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who reached Wimbledon’s fourth round in 2018. The 39-year-old American could meet No. 25 Angelique Kerber — who beat Williams in the 2018 final — in the third round, and No. 20 Coco Gauff — a 17-year-old American who beat Williams' older sister, Venus, at the All England Club in 2019 — in the fourth.
Women on paper: If Williams gets to the quarterfinals, her opponent could be No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who lost to Halep in the semifinals two years ago. Other potential women's quarterfinals, based on seedings: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 7 Iga Swiatek, and No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.