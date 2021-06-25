BRIEFLY for Saturday, June 26, 2021

OLYMPICS

'No spectators' still possible

TOKYO — A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday.

The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50% of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events.

Organizers put off the decision on local fans for several months, and fans from abroad were banned months ago. The move to allow fans went against many medical experts who have said the safest Olympics would be with no fans due to coronavirus.

“The situation is changing from time to time so that is why we need to remain flexible and prompt in responding to any change. A no-spectator games is one of our options,” Hashimoto said at a news conference.

A COVID-19 panel for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported on Thursday that "there's a sign of resurgence” of infections in Tokyo. The panel said infections grew by 11% in the last week — based on the seven-day average — with more of the contagious Delta variant cases being detected.