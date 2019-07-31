La Crosse man faces felony charges for weekend brawl
A La Crosse man arrested in connection with a shot fired outside a downtown bar was charged Wednesday with two felonies.
Robert J. Powell IV, 28, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, both as a repeater, after he was accused of shooting a gun in the air during the brawl about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Third Street in La Crosse.
According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out just south of Who’s on Third in La Crosse. Powell can be seen on downtown surveillance video taking a gun out of his shorts and firing it in the air, causing the crowd of about 20 people nearby to scatter, and then leaving the area on foot.
Police say they identified Powell through the video, and he was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $2,500 cash bond and required Powell to comply with Justice Support Services monitoring and drug testing. As a condition of his bond, Powell is also prohibited from entering any bars or taverns and owning a firearm.
“You can’t possess any firearms, period,” Levine said.
Powell has previous convictions for felony possession and delivery of marijuana.
Coon Valley woman faces drug charges
A Coon Valley woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a traffic stop.
La Farge Police Chief Jonathon Brown noticed a suspicious vehicle at 11:17 p.m. on Hwy. 82, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Brown conducted a traffic stop at the request of the sheriff’s office.
The Vernon County K9 Unit, Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero and K9 Myk arrived. The police dog was deployed to sniff the exterior of the vehicle for the odor of illegal narcotics and gave a positive indication of drugs.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana edibles and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The driver was identified as Melissa Daute, 48, of Coon Valley. She was arrested and charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
