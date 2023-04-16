PENSION PLAN:French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change. It will start being implemented in September, a government spokesperson said.

MISSILE INTERCEPTION:China said it carried out a successful ground-based, mid-course missile interception test in an apparent sign of progress in its ability to bring down weapons incoming from space. The Defense Ministry said the operation late Friday was within Chinese territory and achieved "the desired test objective."

FINLAND:The construction of barbed-wired fence along Finland's border with Russia — primarily meant to curb illegal migration — broke ground near the town of Imatra less than two weeks after the Nordic country joined NATO on April 4.

SANCTIONS:Beijing on Saturday protested U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies over their alleged attempts to evade U.S. export controls on Russia, calling it an illegal move that endangers global supply chains.

ENERGY:Germany began winding down its three remaining nuclear power plants Saturday as it transitions toward renewable energy, drawing cheers from environmentalists. Other industrialized countries, such as the U.S., are counting on nuclear energy to replace planet-warming fossil fuels.

POLAND:Poland's government said Saturday it decided to temporarily prohibit grain and other food imports from Ukraine as it seeks to soothe the rising anger of Polish farmers, who say they are losing huge amounts of money to a glut of Ukrainian grain on the market.

— Associated Press