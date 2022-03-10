Briefs Fri Mar 11

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 24 Iowa routs Northwestern with record tourney showing

INDIANAPOLIS — Keegan Murray scored 26 points, Jordan Bohannon had 17 and No. 24 Iowa beat Northwestern 112-76 in Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).

Maryland set the previous scoring record of 97 points in March 2016. Ohio State made 37 field goals in March 2012, and Illinois twice made 14 3s in tourney games in 2016 and 2018.

The Wildcats (15-16) were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12.

But this one was never close.

Iowa opened the game on a 17-4 run, extended the margin to 50-26 late in the first half and headed to the locker room with a 64-31 cushion.

Northwestern couldn’t get closer than 26 in the second half — until Iowa pulled its final starters with 7 1/2 minutes to play — and failed to reach the Big Ten quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year.

Iowa has won nine of its last 11, and 20 of its 23 wins have come by double digits.

TCU storms back from 20-point deficit to stun No. 22 Texas, 65-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TCU basketball needed its biggest comeback in the Jamie Dixon era to avoid a one-and-done showing at the Big 12 Tournament. The Frogs got it.

They stormed back from a 20-point first-half deficit to stun 4-seed Texas, 65-60, in the quarterfinal round Thursday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center. TCU (20-11) advances to the semifinals where it’ll face the winner of the Kansas-West Virginia game. Tip-off for that game is set for 6 p.m. Friday.

Texas (21-11) exits and will await its March Madness fate on Selection Sunday.

With the game tied 60-all with 1:01 left, TCU scored the go-ahead basket on a layup by Eddie Lampkin with 38 seconds left. Damion Baugh was credited with the assist on the play.

Texas’ Marcus Carr missed a stepback jumper on the next possession with Lampkin pulling down the rebound. The Frogs broke the Longhorns’ press and then Francisco Farabello knocked down two free throws to extend the lead to 64-60 with 15.9 seconds left.

TCU added one more point on a free throw by Baugh with 4.8 seconds left.

Erasing a 20-point deficit makes history for TCU in the Dixon era. It’s the largest comeback since Dixon took over. The previous high was overcoming a 17-point deficit against Washington on Nov. 30, 2016.

Baugh led the Frogs with 17 points, while Mike Miles added 13.

Timmy Allen led the Longhorns with 16 points.

No. 7 Duke surges late to hold off Syracuse 88-79 in ACC

NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim shook hands as they usually do after the two Hall of Fame coaches faced off on the court for the last time Thursday.

There was no need for the friends to say some kind of special good-bye. They know they’ll keep in touch and cross paths again.

Coach K is retiring after this, his 42nd season at Duke. Boeheim says he’s coming back for a 47th season at Syracuse

“I don’t like to play against him, but we’ll have dinner together,” Boeheim said after the Blue Devils eliminated the Orange from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with an 88-79 quarterfinal victory.

Playing without suspended star Buddy Boeheim, ninth-seeded Syracuse took a one-point lead with 3:32 left in the second half, but top-seeded Duke closed with 10-0 run.

“We got the game we expected,” Krzyzewski said.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 16 in the second half for the Blue Devils (27-5), who advanced to Friday’s semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.

Coming off a jarring loss to end the regular season against North Carolina in Coach K’s Cameron send-off, Duke looked like a team still trying to find its March form.

Duke forward Mark Williams said he couldn’t bear the thought of another surprising loss spoiling this leg of Krzyzewski’s farewell tour.

“We had to learn from that game, but at the same time we had to move on,” said Williams, who scored 15 points. “Can’t be playing mind games with yourself: ‘What if this happens? What if that happens?’ ”

The Blue Devils couldn’t shake the Orange until a closing kick that came after Jimmy Boeheim’s tip-in put Syracuse up 79-78.

Freshman Paolo Banchero made a tough shot in the lane with 2:13 left to put Duke up 82-79. Moore found Roach for an open 3 about a minute later and Williams’ breakaway dunk made the lead eight with 48 second left.

“Wendell really led us down the stretch,” Krzyzewski said. “Jeremy had a sensational game.”

The loss leaves Syracuse (16-17) with a losing record. With the NCAA Tournament out of the question and the NIT highly unlikely, the Orange are looking at their first sub-.500 season under the 77-year-old Jim Boeheim.

Diarra’s 3 spoils Gator comeback, A&M wins 83-80 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hassan Diarra drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to give Texas A&M an 83-80 win over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.

After finding his driving lane cut off, Tyrece Radford passed the ball out to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before his shot rattled through the rim. Diarra was a 17.9% 3-pointer shooter during the SEC season.

“Coach called a play, he drew up a play and he told ‘Boots’ they were going to tag off me and I would be open,” Diarra said. “I was thinking if I shoot the ball I know it was going to go in. I got the ball, took one dribble and shot it. It went in. Thank God for it.”

That capped a wild finish that saw ninth-seeded Florida lead a total of 39 seconds, all in overtime, after closing regulation with a 21-8 run over the last five minutes.

Henry Coleman III had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aggies (21-11) to their fifth-straight win. Diarra and Quenton Jackson added 14 points each, Radford had 13 and Wade Taylor IV 10.

The eighth-seeded Aggies advance to play top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points and Niels Lane 16, career highs for both reserves, to spark the Gators (19-13). Phlandrous Fleming Jr., added 17 points and Colin Castleton 15.

Diarra’s long 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 5:41 to play gave the Aggies a 62-49 lead but they wouldn’t make another basket, missing just twice because they had four turnovers and went 8 of 9 from the line. Diarra, who was 3 of 4 from distance, was 7 of 39 in 18 SEC games this season.

Reeves was f ouled on a 3-pointer from the right wing with 36.6 seconds to go, and his four-point play made it 68-67. After two free throws by Taylor, Reeves hit a c ontested 3 from the left corner with 17.5 to tie it at 70.

Radford’s contested floater in the lane bounced off the rim as time expired in regulation.

Reeves opened the scoring in overtime with a three-point play but Radford quickly responded with a 3. It wasn’t until Fleming had a three-point play, f ollowed by a difficult stepback jumper from the foul line with 48.6 seconds to go, that the Gators led again 80-78.

Florida forced a miss on the Aggies’ possession but deflected the rebound out of bounds. On the inbounds pass, Fleming and Radford collided with the ball going out of bounds to the Gators. On review, Fleming was called for a foul and Radford tied the game with 38.4 to go.

Fleming tried a step-back 3 from the top of the key but the ball stuck on the rim and the Aggies had possession with 17.7 to play.

