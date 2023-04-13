MLB

Twins put Farmer on injured list

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.

The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.

The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92-mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota's win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which manager Rocco Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to take Farmer's spot. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list so Garlick could be added to the 40-man roster.

Rays tie record with 13-0 start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball's post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

NASCAR

Elliott vows to continue snowboarding after accident

Chase Elliott won't stop snowboarding or any of the other off-track activities he enjoys, even after an accident in Colorado sidelined NASCAR's most popular driver with a broken leg.

Elliott will return this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing six Cup races with a broken left tibia that he suffered in a March 3 snowboarding accident.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery the night of the accident and revealed Thursday that he has remaining screws in his leg near his left knee.

His crash raised questions about team owner Rick Hendrick's recent willingness to allow his drivers to participate in extracurricular activities — something NASCAR's winningest team owner had typically prohibited, although Hendrick's rules related primarily to racing outside of NASCAR.

NASCAR has given Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion who has raced in the title-deciding finale the last three consecutive years, a waiver to qualify for the playoffs. But he'll most certainly need to win at least one race to overcome the deficit he's in because of the injury.

Even so, he said he'll continue his off-track activities and counts snowboarding as part of his physical fitness regimen.

Elliott said he knew “pretty quickly” he was seriously injured and spoke with his team while in the emergency room. He told the team immediately to get a replacement driver.

He said doctors have told him the integrity of the bone is fine and he's not in danger of further injury.

Josh Berry, who drove five of the six races Elliott missed in the No. 9 Chevrolet, will be on standby at the Virginia short track for Elliott's comfort level in the car.

NFL

Snyder agrees to $6B sale of Commanders

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal hasn't been finalized. Another person told the AP a deal hasn't been sent to the league for approval yet.

A Commanders spokesperson said the team was not in position to comment. The league declined to comment.

Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL's New Jersey Devils since 2013.

Harris has owned a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he needs to sell before getting the Commanders.

The news was first reported by Sportico.

This price for the Commanders shatters what Harris and Blitzer paid for those organizations and tops the previous record of $4.65 billion set when Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group bought the Denver Broncos last year. Johnson, the basketball Hall of Famer who also owns part of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, was also part of Harris' bid for the Broncos.

Rales, co-founder of the Danaher Corporation and a Maryland resident, and Johnson were relatively late additions the group. Rales and Harris grew up in Bethesda in the Washington suburbs and give the team local ownership roots.

The sale of the Commanders is pending the execution of a contract and then approval from the rest of the league’s owners, which could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May but may take longer. It would need 24 of 32 votes to pass, which is not expected to be a problem after the Broncos sale was unanimously approved and given Snyder was beginning to fall out of favor with the group.

First QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions approved

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned.

The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati.

“We’ve now analyzed with our engineers and with the Players Association more than a 1,000 concussions on field, we have a pretty good database of how these injuries occur,” NFL executive Jeff Miller told the AP about the helmet-to-ground impacts. “This helmet performs better in laboratory testing than any helmets we have ever seen for those sorts of impacts.”

The helmet performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season, the league said in a memo sent to team executives on Thursday.

Jason Neubauer, an executive for Vicis, said the company began designing its Zero2 Matrix QB helmet in early 2022.

“The unique thing is that it has a deformal outer shell, which means when you take an impact in any location on that helmet, it will deform or basically dent in that location to absorb the impact,” Neubauer said. “What that means for us, as designers or engineers, as we’re looking to optimize it for different types of impacts, we’re able to change unique locations to try to optimize the impact mitigation in any one area.”

It’s unknown how many quarterbacks will switch to the new QB-specific helmet. The league and the players’ union share information from the helmet studies with teams so players make informed decisions on helmet choice. The only other position-specific helmet already approved is the Vicis Zero2-R Trench for offensive and defensive linemen.

The memo sent to teams also includes the results of the 2023 helmet laboratory testing study. Miller told the AP seven helmets the league highly recommended in 2020 have now been downgraded to prohibited as a result of new testing.