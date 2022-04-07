BRIEFS: Friday, April 8

MLB

Pirates’s Hayes gets 8-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal pending the 25-year-old Hayes passing a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn’t expected until the team’s home opener on April 12.

Hayes batted third in Pittsburgh’s season opener in St. Louis on Thursday but left with an apparent injury in the first inning to his left hand or wrist. He was limited to 96 games last year due to a left wrist injury.

The deal gives the team some stability as they continue a methodical build-up under general manager Ben Cherington. Hayes, the son of former major leaguer Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, reached the big leagues in 2020.

Hayes entered the 2022 season hitting .280 in 120 career games. Known for his strong defensive play, Hayes made a splash upon his arrival in September 2020, winning Rookie of the Month during an electric debut. He struggled in 2021 amid the wrist issue.

The contact also gives a fan base growing antsy after three straight last-place finishes a player to attach itself to. The Pirates are still in a transition period, with most of the prospects they’ve accumulated since Cherington took over in the fall of 2019 still at least a year or two from arriving in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are expected to finish at or near the bottom of the NL Central again with a largely unheralded and inexpensive roster. Cherington has said repeatedly that the team will start making investments when it believes it is close to winning, and the agreement with Hayes provides the first tangible evidence of a long-term plan at the big-league level.

The contract, which goes into effect this season carries through at least 2029 and includes an option for 2030.

Scherzer ‘good to go’ for Mets debut

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer declared himself “good to go” for his New York Mets debut in Friday’s second game of the season against the Washington Nationals, the club he helped win the 2019 World Series.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner developed a problem with his right hamstring late in spring training camp in Florida and there had been some uncertainty about when he would be able to make his first appearance of the regular season.

With fellow Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, twice a Cy Young honoree himself, sidelined for at least a month or two because of a shoulder blade issue, New York’s vaunted rotation appeared to be headed for a slow start under new manager Buck Showalter.

But Scherzer said he came through some fielding work just fine at Nationals Park before Thursday’s game on opening day.

“I knew it was a hiccup. I knew it wasn’t a major, like, injury. I’ve done this a couple times and had an idea what it was,” Scherzer said, speaking to reporters in front of a locker in the visiting team’s clubhouse at the stadium he called home for 6 1/2 seasons until getting sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in late July.

“I was able to tell Buck: ‘Hey, Buck, I’m good to go,’” he said.

Scherzer became a free agent during and signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets, part of a big-spending offseason for owner Steve Cohen.

During his time in Washington after getting a seven-year, $210 million deal before the 2015 season, Scherzer won a pair of NL Cy Young Awards (his other came in 2013 in the AL with Detroit), tossed two no-hitters and had a 20-strikeout game, in addition to helping win a championship two years ago.

Asked what he expects his return to the mound in the nation’s capital will be like on Friday, Scherzer said: “It’s just going to be a crazy, wild atmosphere.”

“You get used to it — you get used to playing for another team. You go out there and just compete and have fun. A lot of good memories here. There always will be good memories here,” Scherzer said. “But nothing lasts forever. As my baseball journey goes on, I’m here in New York and excited about what the future holds.”

Last season, he went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings for the Nationals and Dodgers.

“It’s going to be fun. He’s going to try to strike me out. And I will try my best to not strike out, because I know he wants that, really bad,” said Washington right fielder Juan Soto, the 2021 NL MVP runner-up.

He called Scherzer a mentor. Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde described the righty in similar terms.

“Him leaving last year was tough, for me, especially. I hadn’t been in the big leagues without him by my side,” Fedde said. “So it’ll definitely be weird. It’s not going to be fun, knowing the kind of player and competitor he is. But it’s one of those things where you step on the field and he’s on the other side, so hopefully we beat him up.”

NFL

2 more Black coaches sue league

NEW YORK — Two Black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

The rewritten lawsuit from Flores also criticized the NFL for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.

In a release from the lawsuit’s attorneys, Wilks said he hoped the lawsuit would help bring racial equality to the league.

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” he said. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates.”

Horton said he was “devastated and humiliated” when he learned that his interview with the Titans was a sham.

“By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future,” he said.

The NFL declined to comment Thursday. Messages sent to the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans for comment were not immediately returned.

Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins coach in January after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

He has since been hired as an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

