BRIEFS: Friday, December 23

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin cancels game against Grambling State

It will be an extended holiday break for Wisconsin men's basketball.

The Badgers were scheduled to play Grambling State Friday night but that game was canceled with the impending snow storm. It will not be rescheduled, despite the Tigers — who were 2-2 against Power Five programs — boasting four players from Milwaukee and coach Donte' Jackson attending Alexander Hamilton High School.

Fans were encouraged to keep their tickets and parking passes "as they will be valid for a potentially new game scheduled in place of this cancellation." But that was all that UW would divulge.

UW (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) will have a two-week break after beating Lehigh, 78-56, on Dec. 15 before it will host Western Michigan at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Kohl Center.

That will be the final tune-up before the Badgers resume league play against Minnesota at 8 p.m. Jan. 3.

It's the second game spiked this week as the Wisconsin women's basketball team postponed its game against Valparaiso which was scheduled for Thursday.

Neath likely out for season

It appears the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without senior guard Jahcobi Neath for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

“I don’t anticipate having him at all,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said Wednesday. “That’s just the way it looks, where it’s going, and what he feels he needs to do and where the doctors see this (going).”

Neath had offseason surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. He appeared in the first three games this season, averaging 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 9.5 minutes per game, but hasn’t played since a 5-minute stint against UW-Green Bay on Nov. 15.

“He doesn’t feel comfortable on it,” Gard said. “There’s been some compounding things that have come from the initial injury, so I’m not anticipating that we’ll have him at all. At least that’s what I’ve been told.”

The No. 17 Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were scheduled to host Grambling State on Friday night, but that game has been canceled. UW is scheduled to return to action with a game against visiting Western Michigan on Dec. 30, the Badgers’ final nonconference game of the season.

Neath appeared in 23 games for the Badgers, with one start, last season after transferring from Wake Forest. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

NFL

'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package.

The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season. The package has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.

The NFL had been seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package. It could still reach that total since the league retains commercial rights to bars and restaurants and is in the midst of selling those rights.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said during an interview with CNBC over the summer that the next move for “Sunday Ticket” would be to a streaming service because that would be the best option for fans.

Goodell reiterated that with Thursday's announcement.

“For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans," he said in a statement.

It is the second time in less than two years that the NFL has partnered with a streaming service to air games. The league’s 11-year contract with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday night games started this season.

Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

MLB

Boras: Giants wouldn't seal Correa deal, so he called Mets

NEW YORK — Carlos Correa was in the St. Regis San Francisco with his parents, brother and in-laws, ready to head to Oracle Park for his introductory news conference. That's when agent Scott Boras asked the prized player to meet him in room 1212.

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations, had called Boras at 8 a.m. PST Tuesday morning, three hours before the scheduled announcement.

“He reported to me that they needed more time, more evaluation,” Boras said Thursday. “They had not made any decisions, but they weren't prepared to go ahead with a news conference because they didn't feel they would be able to collect the information within that short period of time.”

Boras conveyed the startling revelation to Correa.

“He was obviously surprised, as we all were," Boras said.

Instead of finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement with the Giants, Boras struck a $315 million, 12-year deal with the free-spending Mets, and Correa headed to New York for a physical Thursday. Boras said results usually come back within 24-48 hours and timing of an announcement was up to the team. A news conference likely won't be scheduled until next month, after the holiday break.

Correa had taken his physical with the Giants on Monday.

“We've had three teams offer this player contracts in excess of 10 years," Boras said. "Obviously, every one of them had their medicals. There is no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever. There’s been a lot of discussion about backs and ankles. There’s nothing about him that is currently any form of medical issue. All the conjecture and evaluation of him has been about physicians using their crystal ball for years to come.”

Boras spoke after pitcher Carlos Rodón's introductory news conference with the New York Yankees. The agent said all teams had been provided results of Correa's end-of-season physical conducted by Dr. Christopher Camp, the Twins' medical director and director of high performance and an orthopedist at the Mayo Clinic.

"They have a full account of the player prior to doing anything that has to do with offers," Boras said. “Got a long letter passing him, and with that came a recommendation for over a 10-year contract. So that was the known of the Minnesota team physician who was with him all year long.”

Boras maintained Correa's 2014 surgery to repair a broken right tibia should not have been an issue. Dr. Kevin Varner, chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Houston Methodist Hospital, operated on Correa.

“He talked and was available to talk about the stability and functionality of what he felt,” Boras said. “The player has never, ever had any form of treatment, anything to do with anything about that since that occurred when he was 19 years old.”

San Francisco told Boras on Tuesday it still wanted to sign Correa, a discussion Boras said included chairman Greg Johnson, Zaidi and team counsel.

“I said, `How much time do you need?' They set the time, they told me that they needed — 1 o'clock they would let us know," Boras said. “Then we received notice from them that they wanted to continue to talk and that they needed more time. But at that point in time, I told them I had to have a decision whether they were going to honor their letter of agreement that we had reached. And they said at that point in time they needed more information, they needed more discussion. They wanted to continue to talk but at this time they couldn't go forward. And then I advised them that I had to pursue alternative measures on behalf of Carlos with other teams.”

Boras said his staff was in place to reopen talks and he limited the number of teams, given each discussion began with a 45-minute accounting of the aborted deal with the Giants — which Boras termed a Magna Carta of explanation.

New York had expressed interest while Boras had been negotiating with the Giants. He contacted Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was in Hawaii.