BRIEFS: Friday, July 1

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin's Gard has contract extended through 2027

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s new contract agreement, dated June 10, puts him as one of the highest-paid Big Ten men’s basketball coaches.

The Board of Regents voted on a new employment agreement and additional compensation agreement for Gard at its meeting earlier this month. The new agreement increased his base salary, additional compensation and buyout for termination, and it extended the deal through 2027.

Gard’s total pay for the upcoming season was increased to $3.55 million. That will grow by $100,000 per year until he reaches $3.95 million for the 2026-27 season.

Gard was paid $2.65 million in 2021-22 and was scheduled to make $2.75 million next season. The new salary figure is a 29% increase over what he was scheduled to be paid under his old agreement.

Gard’s new total compensation would rank second among Big Ten coaches listed in USA Today’s most recent coaches salary database, which was updated March 15. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo made about $8.34 million, which included a $4 million retention bonus. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Michigan’s Juwan Howard all made $3.5 million last season.

The 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year’s buyout increased to $12 million for the next three years, before falling to $8 million in the fourth year and $5 million for the final year of the deal. His previous buyout was at $1 million, down from a max of $3 million at the start of his original contract.

A Sweet 16 bonus also was added to Gard’s contract. He would earn $100,000 in addition to UW’s regular postseason bonus policy, which pays coaches, assistants and strength coaches a percentage of their base salary for various postseason benchmarks. UW last made the Sweet 16 in 2017.

Gard will enter his eighth season in the fall, and he’s been named Big Ten Coach of the Year twice. The Badgers are 144-78 since he took over after Bo Ryan resigned early in the 2015-16 season.

NBA

Source: Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant's trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion. He also has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from a torn Achilles. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The news on Durant came three days after Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his $37 million option to remain with Brooklyn this coming season.

Bridges arrested on eve of free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.

The Hornets said in a statement they "are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges' agent, Rich Paul, has not immediately returned phone calls left by The Associated Press.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. His arrest comes on the eve of NBA free agency, which begins Thursday night with teams able to speak with free agents.

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Bridges, who played at Michigan State, also is a rapper who goes by the name RTB MB.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer on Tuesday, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team.

NHL

Engel-Natzke joins Caps, 1st woman to become video coach

Emily Engel-Natzke wanted to make the National Hockey League as a video coach.

When the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke video coordinator on Thursday, she not only accomplished that goal, but she also became the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff.

It's the latest in a series of promotions for women around the NHL in recent months after decades of slow progress in diversifying the sport in the coaching and executive ranks.

“This was earned and deserved,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “We feel like we hired really a qualified person that we brought into the organization two years ago and came in and did an outstanding job, and that’s what development is all about. For me, we got the best person and that’s the most important thing.”

Engel-Natzke's path to Washington began in earnest in 2017 when she began working as the full-time video coach for University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato following several years assisting with the men's and women's programs there.

Engel-Natzke, 31, came from the Hershey Bears, Washington's top minor league affiliate, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League.

After playing two seasons of Division III hockey at Adrian College, Engel-Natzke got a heavy workload at Wisconsin to prepare her for the pros and then took another step in Hershey, presenting 5-on-5 scouting reports of opponents and becoming more involved in the day-to-day operation of the team.

