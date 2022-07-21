BRIEFS: Friday, July 22

NFL

Murray, Cardinals agree to contract through 2028 season

TEMPE, Ariz. — The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.

The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Murray's new contract puts him on par with other young star quarterbacks throughout the league like Buffalo's Josh Allen, who signed a deal worth more than $250 million last season. Murray will make an average of more than $46 million per season, which is similar to other elite quarterbacks such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Allen.

Listed at just 5-foot-10, some around the NFL worried the 24-year-old Murray was too short to be a dominant pro quarterback, but his stats through three seasons prove otherwise.

He's completed nearly 67% of his passes through 46 career games for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs. Murray is particularly good at extending plays with his feet, using his scrambling ability for spectacular gains.

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

NBA

76ers look to build new $1.3 billion arena

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.

The team's managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city's Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.

The location is a busy downtown area with lots of shopping and entertainment and it is near popular Philadelphia destinations such as the Reading Terminal Market.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the city and creating a privately funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” Harris said in a news release.

The site was selected primarily due to its access to transit, the release said. The team also cited the “ability to redevelop an existing commercial space.”

But a coalition of Chinatown community members is organizing opposition to the project, which would be built about one block away from the enclave.

"The proposed development would be yet another in a long history of attempts to diminish Chinatown,” said local business owner Xu Lin.

Groundbreaking is not expected for several years and the project is expected to be finished in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season.

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since it opened in 1996. “We’ve had a terrific partnership with the Sixers for decades and look forward to hosting the team in this world-class facility until at least 2031,” the arena's owner, Comcast Spectacor said in a statement Thursday.

The venue is also home to the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, and hosts concerts.

MLB

Keuchel DFA'd by Diamondbacks after 4 ineffective outings

PHOENIX — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings.

The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year.

Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He's also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

The D-backs added right-hander Ian Kennedy to take Keuchel's place on the roster. Kennedy had been on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

NHL

Preds sign Niederreiter to 2-year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract in their biggest free agency move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market.

General manager David Poile announced the signing Thursday.

The 29-year-old Niederreiter had 44 points in 75 games with Carolina last season and ranked third on the Hurricanes with 24 goals. He has scored at least 25 points in nine of his 12 NHL seasons. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward also has played for the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild, with 181 goals and 187 assists in 732 games in his career.

The native of Switzerland won silver medals with Predators captain Roman Josi at the 2013 and 2018 World Championships. Niederreiter also played with Nashville center Ryan Johansen with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL. Niederreiter's best scoring season came in 2016-17 with 57 points with his 25 goals, one off Mikael Granlund, again a teammate in Nashville.

Niederreiter was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft. He made his debut with the Islanders during the 2010-11 season and wound up playing 64 games over two seasons with New York. He played six seasons with Minnesota where he scored 228 points in 434 games.

Niederreiter has played in each NHL postseason since 2014 and has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 playoff games. He finished second with four goals in 14 games for Carolina this last postseason.