BRIEFS: Friday, June 17

Wisconsin football picks up ninth commitment of 2023 class

The Badgers once again dip into “The Lonestar State” for a talented prep cornerback in the 2023 class.

A.J. Tisdell, who plays for College Station High School in College Station, Texas, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Thursday.

Tisdell took an official visit to UW last weekend. He also announced previous Power Five offers from California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among other FBS programs.

The recruit’s Hudl profile lists him as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback. Rivals designates Tisdell as a three-star prospect.

UW now holds nine commits for its class of 2023. Tisdell joins wide receiver Collin Dixon, outside linebacker Jordan Mayer, defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive back Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.

Tisdell, Dixon and Mayer all have publicly announced their commitments since Sunday.

WNBA

Bird says 2022 will be her final season

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

The announcement by Bird, 41, ended any speculation about her future; she had acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

Bird’s announcement came a day before Seattle’s game at Connecticut. The Storm will close out their road trip on Sunday in New York, about 30 miles from where Bird grew up in Syosset, New York.

“As the season has gone, like I said, I pretty much knew, and then once I saw the schedule, and then once I started packing for this trip a little bit, I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be my last time playing in New York. My last time playing in front of my family and friends.’ And so that’s why the timing of this is what it is,” Bird said in a video posted by the Storm on social media.

“I just really felt strongly about announcing my retirement, saying it was my last year so I can share that with my family and my friends, all the people in New York who have watched me growing up so they can come and see me play for the last time in my home state. So I’m excited about that. It’s also bittersweet.”

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 draft pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn. This season is her 21st associated with the franchise although just her 19th playing after missing two seasons because of injuries.

Her resume is the envy of anyone in professional sports, let alone basketball. National championships at UConn in 2000 and 2002. WNBA titles with Seattle in 2004, 2008, 2018 and 2020, the last coming inside the WNBA “bubble” in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB

Red Sox ace Sale throws 1st simulated game in bid for return

BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale threw 32 pitches in a simulated game at Fenway Park on Thursday.

With teammates watching from different areas of the ballpark, the 33-year-old Sale faced the same three batters twice — in two separate innings — and sat in the dugout after the first.

“Good, 94, 95 (mph). Good changeup,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Sale was done.

Sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage, Sale could be a huge boost for a Boston rotation that also is missing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi because of a back injury.

But Sale’s health will be a concern, once again.

Sale, signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, is 114-74 with a 3.03 ERA and 2,059 strikeouts over 321 big league appearances. But the seven-time All-Star has thrown just 42 2/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery, relying mostly on his fastball and slider.

Now, Cora was excited to see Sale's changeup.

“He was a two-pitch pitcher for a month and half. That far away from surgery now, this will play. It was a good one,” Cora said. “I don’t know what’s next, we’ll sit down today and map it out.”

NFL

Chiefs' Mahomes 'surprised' by Hill criticism in podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs long ago moved on from wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom they shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason for a package of draft picks that have helped them get younger and deeper across the board.

Hill hasn't quite done the same in Miami.

In his debut podcast last week, Hill claimed that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was more accurate than Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes, a Pro Bowl pick each of his four years as a starter and 2018 league MVP.

Hill also claimed that he didn't get the ball enough and wasn't used properly in Kansas City — a veiled shot at coach Andy Reid — even though he saw a career-high 159 targets and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

So as the Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory three-day minicamp Thursday, and tried to look forward to the start of training camp in just over a month, they were dragged back into discussing their former teammate.

“I'm surprised a little,” Mahomes said of the content in the podcast, which also featured Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and his cohost and lawyer, Julius Collins. “I still love him. Saw him at Formula 1 in Miami. I'm sure it all had something to do with getting his podcast some stuff and getting it rolling.”

As for wanting the ball more in Kansas City's dynamic offense? Mahomes never heard a peep about it during the season.

“Definitely new in the sense of how it was on the podcast,” he said. “When you're the competitor that he is, and the thing I liked about Tyreek — you want to win. I know he wanted the ball as much as possible to help us win.”

Mahomes largely dismissed the rest of the podcast, including the part about his accuracy, pointing out that Kansas City has played for four consecutive AFC championships, reached two Super Bowls and won one of them with him under center.

“It doesn't get to me at all. As long as we're winning football games and putting up points, I'm doing things the right way,” he said. “As long as we're scoring touchdowns and winning Super Bowls, I'm OK with it.”

Reid took the high road when asked about the podcast, saying only: “I love Tyreek. He's a good kid."

Reid simply prefers to focus on the future. They are again among the betting favorites to reach the Super Bowl, and a big part of that success will be based on the success of their revamped wide receiver group.

