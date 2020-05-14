BRIEFS: Friday, May 15

Teams say they would lose money if games are played in empty ballparks, and owners on Monday approved making a proposal to the union to base salaries on a 50-50 split of revenue. The union says the concept amounts to a salary cap, which players have long voted never to accept.

Golf

PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover

Justin Thomas can put down the driver and grab a controller: The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the “PGA Tour 2K21” video game.

Thomas, still only 27, already has won 12 times in five years. That includes a major at the PGA Championship, a World Golf Championship at Firestone and two FedEx Cup playoff events. He has won a FedEx Cup and reached No. 1 in the world.

He’s ready to tee off in the game on its Aug 21 release.

Thomas played as a kid — notably the wildly popular Tiger Woods games — but only recently again picked up gaming in his time off during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last, I would say, seven years of my life have changed a little bit in terms of what I have in free time,” he said. “When I started playing again, I realized I did enjoy it and missed it.”