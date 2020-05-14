BRIEFS: Friday, May 15

MLB
Rays’ Snell says ‘I’m not playing unless I get mine’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell says he will not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further, proclaiming: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.”
“I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine,” the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner said on a Twitch stream Wednesday. “Bro, y’all got to understand, too, because y’all going to be like: ‘Bro, play for the love of the game. Man, what’s wrong with you, bro? Money should not be a thing.’ Bro, I’m risking my life. What do you mean, ‘It should not be a thing?’ It 100% should be a thing.”
A 27-year-old left-hander, Snell agreed in March 2019 to a $50 million, five-year contract that included a $3 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary last year and a $7 million salary this season.
As part of the March 26 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to deal with the delay in the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Snell is being advanced $286,500 for the first 60 days of the season through May 24 but would not get any more in 2020 if no games are played. The deal calls for players to receive prorated shares of salary if the season does start; Snell would get $43,210 for each day of the schedule.
Teams say they would lose money if games are played in empty ballparks, and owners on Monday approved making a proposal to the union to base salaries on a 50-50 split of revenue. The union says the concept amounts to a salary cap, which players have long voted never to accept.
Golf
PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover
Justin Thomas can put down the driver and grab a controller: The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the “PGA Tour 2K21” video game.
Thomas, still only 27, already has won 12 times in five years. That includes a major at the PGA Championship, a World Golf Championship at Firestone and two FedEx Cup playoff events. He has won a FedEx Cup and reached No. 1 in the world.
He’s ready to tee off in the game on its Aug 21 release.
Thomas played as a kid — notably the wildly popular Tiger Woods games — but only recently again picked up gaming in his time off during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The last, I would say, seven years of my life have changed a little bit in terms of what I have in free time,” he said. “When I started playing again, I realized I did enjoy it and missed it.”
The game, available for the PlayStation 4 system and the Xbox One family of devices, includes 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, each of which was scanned using advanced technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes and ponds to life. The trailer, viewed nearly 2 million times on Twitter, showed play from the island-green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
Olympics
Basketball qualifying for Tokyo Games rescheduled
The final four men’s basketball spots in the 12-nation field for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided next summer, the sport’s global organizing body said Thursday.
It remains unclear, however, if those spots will be earned while an NBA season is happening or if NBA players will be able to take part.
FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The host nations — Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia — are unchanged.
But if the 2020-21 NBA season starts later than usual, which is a distinct possibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, that might mean some players — such as Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets — might be busy with playoff games at the same time. And under normal circumstances, NBA free agency would conflict with those dates as well.
Typically, the NBA has not stopped during international qualifying windows for events like the World Cup and the Olympics. Also, the NBA has never seen the finals go past June 25 in any season, but if next season is delayed that could be possible.
“Representing your country is one of the greatest honors in sport,” Canada Basketball President and CEO Glen Grunwald said. “I know our players will see the challenge ahead of them next summer as one small opportunity to recognize the daily sacrifices of all the frontline workers who are keeping our country safe and operating during this pandemic.”
There are eight men’s teams already in the Olympics: Japan, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, World Cup champion Spain, Australia and the U.S., which has won the last three Olympic gold medals. Japan qualified automatically as the Olympic host; the other seven qualified based on their results at last summer’s Basketball World Cup.
NHL
Coyotes part ways with Cohen
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes confirmed Thursday that they are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen.
Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.
Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.
The Coyotes were still in contention for a Western Conference playoff spot when the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cohen practiced as a corporate attorney in Phoenix before joining the Coyotes.
