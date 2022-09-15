BRIEFS: Friday, September 16

Tennis

Federer says he is retiring at age 41

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via both a written statement and an audio clip on Thursday, less than two weeks after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career.

Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport's history represent a significant turning of the page.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form," said Federer, who is home in Switzerland. "But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer has not competed anywhere since Wimbledon in July 2021, and so, in that sense, his news is not all that surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to return to play there "one more time."

He also had said he would return to tournament action in his home country at the Swiss Indoors in October.

In Thursday's announcement, Federer said his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

“I knew a few weeks ago that his rehabilitation with his knee wasn't going as well as he had hoped. A few weeks after Wimbledon, he informed me that the knee was not reacting as well as it should and that he was thinking about figuring out a way to end his career,” Tony Godsick, Federer's agent since 2005, said in a telephone interview Thursday.

“I had suggested to him years ago that he should stop. Not many tennis players at his level push into their 40s. But he was always interested in challenging himself,” Godsick said. “And at the end of the day, after 1,500-plus matches, the tires finally wore out. And he’s got things to do in his next stage.”

NFL

Steelers place star LB Watt on IR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury.

The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for Sunday's visit by New England. The NFL's reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week's overtime victory against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Watt's injury wasn't as bad as initially feared. Watt received multiple opinions during the week and does not need surgery, which opened the door for him to return at some point this season.

The Steelers filled Watt's spot on the 53-man roster by signing David Anenih off Tennessee's practice squad. Anenih spent training camp with the Titans after being signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Houston. Tennessee waived Anenih before signing him to the practice squad.

Anenih collected 20 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Cougars.

Men's College Basketball

UConn to pay Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.

The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school's agreement with its professor's union.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018. Ollie’s attorneys, Jacques Parenteau and William Madsen, accused UConn of making false claims to the NCAA for the purpose of firing Ollie “with cause.”

The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.

Ollie's lawyers had argued that white coaches, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Calhoun and women's coach Geno Auriemma, had also committed NCAA violations, without being fired, and indicated they were planning to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The school and Ollie said in a joint statement Thursday they were settling “to avoid further costly and protracted litigation.”