Basketball World Cup
US rolls by Japan, Giannis up next
SHANGHAI — The U.S. finally got to enjoy an easy night at the World Cup.
There might not be many more of those.
Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. rolled past Japan 98-45 Thursday in the Group E finale. And now, the stakes get higher with the Americans set to face Greece — and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — in a second-round opener on Saturday in Shenzhen, China.
Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each had 10 for the Americans (3-0), who are bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. The 45 points allowed were the fewest yielded by any team in the first round of this World Cup, the 53-point margin was the third-biggest so far in the tournament and Mitchell thought it was the best defense the Americans have played this summer.
Yudai Baba scored 18 for Japan (0-3), which will play in classification games the rest of the way. Rui Hachimura, Japan’s best player and the No. 9 draft pick this year by the Washington Wizards, was held to four points on 2 for 8 shooting.
NFL
Brown not with Raiders amid reports of suspension
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown was not with the Oakland Raiders four days before the season opener amid reports he could be suspended over a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.
Mayock said at the beginning of practice Thursday that Brown wasn’t at the Raiders facility and won’t be practicing a day after Brown posted a letter from the GM on social media detailing nearly $54,000 in fines.
ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the two had a confrontation the previous day over the posting of the letter and that the Raiders plan to suspend Brown. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team. A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown’s contract with the Raiders.
This is just the latest development in a dramatic first season in Oakland for Brown, who has yet to step on the field for a game with his new team.
Browns’ Beckham not 100 percent
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he’s still not at full speed because of a hip injury.
Beckham, who came to Cleveland from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade in March, was kept out of the four preseason games to manage the unspecified ailment. The three-time Pro Bowler said he’s been “afraid to open up” and run as fast as he can to this point.
The 26-year-old said he’s never had to deal with this kind of injury, and likened himself “to an extremely fast car with like a little alignment off.” Beckham said he can still go hard “but it’s dangerous.”
Beckham has been undergoing daily treatment with the hope of being as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday’s opener against Tennessee.
On Thursday, the customized orange Rolls Royce that Beckham calls “Big Bertha” arrived at the team’s facility.
Rams re-sign TE Higbee
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $31.025 million with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.
A person with knowledge of the deal says Higbee is guaranteed $15.5 million and could make $36 million over the course of the contract, which runs through the 2023 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t publicly disclosed by the team.
Higbee has played in every game during his three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He has 60 career catches for 672 yards and four touchdowns, and he is a dependable blocker on runs and passes.
Higbee had four catches in the NFC championship game in New Orleans last season. He didn’t make a reception in the Super Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.