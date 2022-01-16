Briefs Mon Jan 17

NFL

Packers set to play 49ers

Following six-seed San Francisco's 23-17 upset over the three-seed Cowboys on Sunday evening, and Philadelphia's loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the afternoon, the Green Bay Packers will face the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

As the conference's top seed, the Packers will play at Lambeau Field next weekend, but the date and time is still to be determined.

The winner between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on Monday night will advance to face the Buccaneers in the other NFC Divisional matchup.

Brady throws for 2 TDs, SB champions dominate Eagles 31-15

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts.

The Bucs defense did its part, too, intercepting Jalen Hurts twice in the Philadelphia quarterback’s playoff debut.

“We did some good things,” Brady said. “I think we’re just going to have to keep doing what we did today. Everyone’s got to touch it, make some explosive plays. Did a good job possessing it, the defense played great, so it was a great team win. Special teams played awesome — one of the best days we had on special teams all year.”

Brady completed 29 of 37 passes without an interception while extending his postseason record for TD passes to 85.

But the Bucs (14-4) had matters well in hand before the reigning Super Bowl MVP found Gronkowski wide open in the middle of the end zone to make it 24-0 midway through the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 Evans punctuated his TD catch for a 31-0 lead with a front flip over the goal line.

The Eagles (9-9) scored on Boston Scott's 34-yard run and Hurts' 16-yard TD pass to Kenneth Gainwell in the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion trimmed Philadelphia's deficit to 16 with 4:45 remaining, but that was as close as it would get.

TENNIS

Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.

The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that has polarized opinion worldwide and struck a chord in Australia, where coronavirus cases are surging.

The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by a court's decision Sunday that led to his deportation. But he added that he respected the ruling and would cooperate with authorities.

The saga began when Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open. That exemption, based on evidence that he recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently allowed him to receive a visa to enter Australia. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.

The ensuing back-and-forth raised questions of whether Djokovic was unfairly given special treatment or unfairly singled out because of his celebrity status and saw many complain that the drawn-out battle at the very least made Australia look bad.

A court initially ruled on procedural grounds that Djokovic could stay, but Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who has wide powers, later decided to deport him. In addition to not being inoculated against the coronavirus, Djokovic is a vocal vaccine skeptic, and the government said his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiments.

Three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld the immigration minister's decision.

NFL

Kevin Durant diagnosed with sprained MCL, expected to miss 4-6 weeks in rehab: report

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Nets’ star injured his knee Saturday during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. An MRI completed on Sunday morning revealed his diagnosis, the team said in a statement. The Nets did not give an estimated timeline for his return.

“Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation,” the team also said.

A report then surfaced later in the day suggesting the Nets expect his rehab to last four-to-six weeks, according to ESPN. If that remains, the Nets will be without Durant at the very least until the end of February.

Durant played 12 minutes and 22 seconds of the game against the Pelicans before getting injured in the second quarter. At the time, Durant was standing in the paint defending a fastbreak when Pelicans forward Herbert Jones pushed-off Bruce Brown on a drive to the rim. Brown lost his balance and fell directly into Durant’s left knee, which appeared to hyperextend.

He limped off the court and into the locker room.

Durant contributed 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block before the the injury.

“It’ll be tough to lose him,” Steve Nash said of Durant Saturday. “No one wants to see that and we’ll obviously hope for the best outcome, but regardless of the outcome, we have to continue to work, build and grow and get better and compete.”

The time to return from an MCL sprain typically depends on the severity of it. A Grade I MCL injury means a stretching of the MCL, whereas Grades II and III mean a tear (partial or full) of the MCL, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Golden State Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry, for example, missed two weeks with a Grade I MCL sprain back in 2018. But Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis has been out this season since Dec. 17 with an MCL sprain. Davis’ return could be during the Lakers’ road trip the end of this month, per ESPN.

