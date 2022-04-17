BRIEFS: Monday, April 18

MLB

Blue Jays broadcaster Martinez stepping away due to cancer

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the broadcast booth.

Martinez said in a statement released by Sportsnet that Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.

“I’m grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors,” Martinez said. “I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the mean time I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”

Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games on TSN, and he’s also worked for ESPN, TBS and the Baltimore Orioles. He joined Sportsnet’s Blue Jays television crew in 2010.

Mark Shapiro, the team’s president and CEO, called Martinez a dear friend of the Blue Jays and a fixture in the Canadian baseball community.

“We have no doubt Buck will face the road ahead with courage, determination, and his signature positivity,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing him at the ballpark and on the broadcast again soon.”

Angels’ Trout hit by pitch on hand, X-rays negative

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels say three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is day to day and X-rays were negative after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch Sunday.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He earlier doubled on a flair to short right field.

The 30-year-old Trout played only 36 games last season through May 17 because of a calf injury.

Trout had surgery in 2017 after tearing ligaments in his left thumb on a slide into second base. He hasn’t played more than 140 games in a season since 2016.

NBA

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks in Game 1

MIAMI — Duncan Robinson couldn’t miss shots. Trae Young couldn’t make shots.

In simplest terms, that’s how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

“It’s always nice to throw the first punch,” Robinson said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s just winning one game.”

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

But this wasn’t about offense for Miami. It was about defense, so much so that even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — a former point guard himself — spent some possessions in a defensive stance, clapping his hands and imploring his team to dig a little bit deeper on that end of the floor.

“You have to be on edge,” Spoelstra said.

The edge, for Miami, was razor sharp. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Young said. “They came out aggressive.”

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De’Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.

Game 2 is Tuesday.

Men’s College Basketball

Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates, the five-star recruit who reclassified to 2021, has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis.

Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account, saying he thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis.

The Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in eight years with Duren and Bates.

But Bates, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, started only 13 of 18 games and averaged 9.7 points, fifth most for Memphis. Bates played a game against East Carolina on Jan. 27, then didn’t play again for the Tigers until NCAA Tournament. He played three minutes against Boise State, then 12 in a loss to Gonzaga.

