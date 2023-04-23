MLB

Yoshida homers twice as Red Sox thump Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Masataka Yoshida homered twice during Boston’s nine-run outburst in the eighth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5 on Sunday.

Justin Turner and Yoshida started the eighth with back-to-back homers off Matt Bush (0-1) that gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. Yoshida then capped the inning with a grand slam off Javy Guerra that landed in the second deck of right-field seats.

Yoshida ended up driving in six runs. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first.

Boston bounced back after blowing an early 3-0 lead to move above .500 and win the weekend series. The Brewers’ loss enabled the Pittsburgh Pirates to overtake them for the NL Central lead.

Yoshida became the fifth Red Sox player to homer twice in one inning, and first since Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz in August 2008. Nomar Garciaparra (2002), Ellis Burks (1990) and Bill Regan (1928) are the others.

Brian Anderson went deep twice for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer singled, doubled and scored two runs.

Wiemer gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead in the seventh by scoring on a wild pitch from Kaleb Ort (1-0). The Red Sox wasted no time regaining the lead.

Turner led off the eighth by sending an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall to tie the game. Yoshida followed by ripping a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right.

Bush has allowed four homers in 7 2/3 innings this season. His ERA ballooned to 8.22 after getting charged with four runs in one-third of an inning.

Since the Brewers acquired him at last year’s trade deadline, Bush has given up 10 homers in 30 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox did even more damage after those back-to-back blasts.

NBA

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks have had so few chances to join the NBA postseason party that they might forget the real fun hasn’t even started yet.

One more win and that changes.

Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory on Sunday.

Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who can reach the second round for the first time since 2013 with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York would host Game 6, if necessary, on Friday at what has been a deafening Madison Square Garden during the last two games.

There might be a few more to come, the way his team is defending.

New York forced Cleveland All-Star Donovan Mitchell into one of the worst games of his postseason career, finishing with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Darius Garland had 23 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, bouncing back nicely after going 4 for 21 in the Knicks' Game 3 romp. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each scored 14 points.

Barrett was only 6 for 25 in the two games in Cleveland but has been outstanding back at home, where fans chanted his name in the second half. He had five straight points to break the Knicks free from a 75-all tie, then added another basket before Hart scored to push it to 90-81 midway during a stretch when Cleveland could only manage two baskets in more than four minutes.

NHL

Hurricanes take 3-1 series lead over Isles

NEW YORK — Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over New York on Sunday, pushing the Islanders to the brink of elimination.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the second round in 2021.

Aho's goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.

Martin Necas and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Stefan Noesen had the primary assist on two power-play goals for the Hurricanes. They can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Defenseman Adam Pelech and forward Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders, who trailed 4-0 early in the third period. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves , but he had little help on the goals.

New York, which gave its fans hope with a 5-1 win here on Friday night, showed very little and took a couple of bad penalties. Despite frantic game-long chants of “Let's Go Islanders” they struggled as they were booed off the ice trailing 3-0 after two periods.

Jarvis extended the lead to 4-0 early in the third, scoring on a 2-on-1 break with Aho.

Carolina got an early two-man advantage and didn't waste it as Jarvis scored 4:05 after the opening faceoff. Brett Burns got his fifth assist of the series, taking a shot from the inside of the right circle. Noesen slid the rebound to Jarvis for a shot into an open net.

A roughing penalty against Matt Martin put Carolina on the power play to start the second period and Necas scored from in close.

Aho's record-setting goal came on a 2-on-1 break with MacEachern, who was recalled from the minors after Teuvo Tervainen broke his hand in Game 2.

Pelech scored a couple of minutes after Jarvis got his second and Horvat tallied late on a breakaway.