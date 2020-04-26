BRIEFS: Monday, April 27

NFL

Source: Saints, Winston in ‘advanced’ negotiations

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.

Yahoo Sports first reported the Saints’ interest in signing Winston as a backup.

Meanwhile, the Saints have announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.

Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom it drafted first overall out of Florida State in 2015, to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.