BRIEFS: Monday, April 5

There was no spillover from the trouble in the wrap-up game.

Castellanos kept up his big series with a triple in the fourth inning, scoring on a single by Votto. Then with two on and two outs in the fifth, he hit a 91 mph fastball from Carlos Martinez (0-1) into the Reds bullpen in left-center field for a 4-1 lead.

Castellanos went 6 for 11 in the series, scoring six runs and driving in five. He homered twice, tripled and doubled.

“There is more energy in the clubhouse, more energy on the field,” Castellanos said, clearly ready to move on from the Saturday incident. “Reds Country is happy right now.”

Naquin, who started in left field for the ailing Jesse Winker, homered into the right-field seats during a six-run sixth inning.

“It just wasn’t real pretty for a little bit of the last part of the game,” Cards manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s not something I’m concerned about because it’s something we won’t see regularly.”

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (1-0), acquired from the Colorado Rockies in an off-season trade, gave up a just run on three hits through five innings and struck out six.

Orioles’ sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway