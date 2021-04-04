BRIEFS: Monday, April 5

MLB
Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3
CHICAGO — Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout.
Davies, acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three.
Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss.
Hayes hit a two-run homer during Pittsburgh’s 5-3 victory Thursday but he also is highly regarded for his fielding skills. And his absence was particularly noticeable when Phillip Evans, Hayes’ replacement at third, was unable to stop Javier Báez’s hard-hit grounder in the sixth, allowing Bryant to score and handing the Cubs a 4-2 lead with the error.
The Pirates pulled within one again on Evans’ RBI single in the eighth, but Rex Brothers got Gregory Polanco to bounce into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners. Craig Kimbrel then worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (0-1) lasted just three innings on his 25th birthday. He walked four and was charged with three runs and two hits.
While Keller struggled, Davies (1-0) cruised into the sixth before running into trouble with two out.
After Colin Moran connected for a two-run homer, Evans singled and Polanco walked. Dan Winkler then came in and Michael Perez flied out to the warning track in center, ending the inning.
Castellanos strikes back with his bat, leads Reds over Cards
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer and triple to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-1 rout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening series in matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.
“You want to win always, but what happened yesterday really heightened the mood,” Naquin said.
The fiery Castellanos flexed and jawed at St. Louis reliever Jake Woodford after scoring on a wild pitch on Saturday night. Catcher Yadier Molina took exception, grabbed Castellanos and a series of scuffles ensued that spilled into the outfield. Castellanos was the only player tossed.
There was no spillover from the trouble in the wrap-up game.
Castellanos kept up his big series with a triple in the fourth inning, scoring on a single by Votto. Then with two on and two outs in the fifth, he hit a 91 mph fastball from Carlos Martinez (0-1) into the Reds bullpen in left-center field for a 4-1 lead.
Castellanos went 6 for 11 in the series, scoring six runs and driving in five. He homered twice, tripled and doubled.
“There is more energy in the clubhouse, more energy on the field,” Castellanos said, clearly ready to move on from the Saturday incident. “Reds Country is happy right now.”
Naquin, who started in left field for the ailing Jesse Winker, homered into the right-field seats during a six-run sixth inning.
“It just wasn’t real pretty for a little bit of the last part of the game,” Cards manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s not something I’m concerned about because it’s something we won’t see regularly.”
Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (1-0), acquired from the Colorado Rockies in an off-season trade, gave up a just run on three hits through five innings and struck out six.
Orioles’ sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway
BOSTON — The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.
For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.
Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.
Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and walk for the Orioles, collecting four of hits in the initial four innings. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double, helping Baltimore to its first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.
“I think the synergy we have is really strong,” Mullins said. “Guys have been playing with each other for a few years now.”
In last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the Orioles finished fourth in the AL East with a 25-35 record, coming off 108 losses in 2019 and a club-record high 115 the previous year.
NFL
Brady rookie football card fetches $2.25M at auction
NEW YORK — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.
The card was signed by the GOAT, a common reference to Brady that stands for “greatest of all time.”
The price fetched Friday night through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.
“Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,” Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a statement.
Brady began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.
He continued his winning ways after parting from the Patriots in 2020 and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned his seventh Super Bowl win when the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.