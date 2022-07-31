BRIEFS: Monday, August 1

MLB

Renfroe homers in loss

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double that helped the slumping Red Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Sunday for just their fourth victory in 17 games as the trade deadline approached.

Bogaerts, Martinez and Vázquez all are in what could be in their final season with the Red Sox. Bogaerts can opt out of his contract and the other two are eligible to become free agents.

Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.

Ex Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster for the second straight day and went 4 for 4 for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.

Josh Winckowski (4-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings, becoming Boston's first starter to win in 30 games — the majors’ longest streak since the Mariners went 33 games in 1979.

Trailing 2-0, Boston struck with five unearned runs in the fifth against Aaron Ashby (2-9) on consecutive two-out RBI doubles by Bogaerts, Martinez, Vázquez and Alex Verdugo. Bogaerts drove in two runs with a drive down the left-field line. Verdugo’s hit was off Hoby Milner.

The inning was extended because second baseman Kolten Wong dropped shortstop Willy Adames’ throw on an attempted force play.

The Red Sox added two more runs in the sixth when Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double and scored on Jaylin Davis’ single.

Renfroe hit his 19th homer. He hit 31 last year in his only season with Boston and was dealt to the Brewers in November.

Angels' Trout says back injury is getting better

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week.

The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Tout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.

“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh. “Coming out of the workouts, it’s been great every day. It’s getting better. It’s very promising to start rotational stuff. I’ll do that for a couple days in the weight room and if that goes well, I’ll start swinging.”

Trout's future appeared uncertain when athetic trainer Mike Forstad said before Wednesday's game in Kansas City that the three-time AL MVP had a rare spinal condition, and that it was an issue Trout could have to “manage not just through the rest of this season.”

“I think that’s what Frosty was initially getting at — keeping a routine so that it doesn’t come back," Trout said. "Once you let it settle down, get the inflammation out of there and build the muscles up around, it’ll be good.”

Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms. He was placed on the injured list on July 18 with the designation of rib cage inflammation. Frostad said the exact injury was a "costovertebral dysfunction at T5.”

Mets' deGrom to make season debut Tuesday

MIAMI — New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said before a series finale against Miami.

“His workday went well today, a light side,” Showalter said Sunday. “The plans are for him to pitch Tuesday in Washington.”

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. The 34-year-old right-hander was sidelined the final three months of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

DeGrom has made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings, two at Class A St. Lucie and two with Syracuse. He’s allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun even in his first outing.

“I think more than anything feeling for him and the emotions he’s going through,” Showalter said. “It’s been a long haul for him, knowing how hard he’s worked and how frustrating it’s been. You know how much he likes to compete and pitch.”

DeGrom won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. He is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in eight major league seasons.

M's Rodríguez lands on injured list with bruised wrist

HOUSTON — Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before.

Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. The team decided it was best to place him on the injured list so they could add another player to the roster.

“I think everybody knows, your wrist, your hands, you know how sensitive that area is when you’ve got a bat,” Servais said. “And let’s do it right. Let’s make sure he’s fully healthy when he comes back.”

Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning of Seattle’s win Saturday night. He struck out but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth.

The injury is a big blow for the Mariners with Rodríguez having a great rookie season, hitting .271 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs.

NHL

Ducks sign D Klingberg for 1 year, $7 million

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract on Friday, landing the top defenseman on the NHL free agent market.

The offensive-minded Swede is leaving Dallas, where he had spent his entire NHL career while racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons with the Stars. He had six goals and 41 assists last season, although he was a career-worst minus-28.

Klingberg’s offensive skills and shot-blocking capability give an immediate boost to the Ducks, who can also use his right-handed shot and puck movement on the power play. Klingberg scored 20 points while Dallas had the man advantage last season, and he has 148 career points on the power play.

“We are extremely excited to add John to our group,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “John is a gifted player who can quarterback a power play and give us needed scoring from the blueline. He also adds veteran leadership and character to our team.”

Klingberg has been recognized as one of the league’s better offensive defensemen since the 2020 playoffs, when he scored 21 points in 26 postseason games while Dallas reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Klingberg, who turns 30 next month, had been seeking a long-term contract in free agency as the league’s top available defenseman, but nothing apparently materialized. Instead, he will have a chance to showcase his skills with the up-and-coming Ducks, who had plenty of room under the salary cap to accommodate a lucrative one-year deal with significant upside for the team.

His arrival will be another part of a fairly major roster makeover for Anaheim since Verbeek took over the front office during last season. Verbeek traded longtime Ducks defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson near the trade deadline after determining he didn’t want to sign the pending free agents to long-term deals, but he had hoped to add a veteran defenseman this summer to boost the group led by Cam Fowler.