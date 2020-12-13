BRIEFS: Monday, Dec. 14

College Football
Wisconsin falls out of AP Top-25
After a third consecutive loss, Wisconsin falls out of the AP Top 25 poll.
It is the first time since 2018 that UW isn’t ranked in the poll.
UW fell 28-7 to No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, marking a third straight game in which it scored single-digit points. That hasn’t happened for the Badgers’ program since the first three games of the 1980 season.
The Badgers will look to bounce back this weekend in their rivalry matchup against Minnesota, which is coming off a road win against Nebraska despite reportedly being down 33 players from its COVID-19 outbreak.
Four Big Ten teams were ranked in the poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Indiana, No. 15 Northwestern and No. 18 Iowa.
Illinois fires coach Smith
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday with a game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.
Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.
Smith’s original deal was for six years and $21 million, but he received a two-year extension through 2023 after Illinois went 4-8 in his third season.
Whitman praised Smith’s integrity and “unshakeable leadership,” especially this season during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman said in a release. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required.”
The Illini made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last season after a thrilling comeback victory at Michigan State, but then dropped their last three games.
The slide continued into this year, with Illinois losing its first three by a combined 117-45 score. It is 2-5 after it was pushed around in a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday, allowing 411 yards rushing in its sixth straight loss in the series against the in-state Wildcats.
The school said offensive coordinator Rod Smith was elevated to acting head coach.
The Big Ten is scheduling one more game for its teams next week, but the opponents for the teams not playing for the conference championship had not yet been revealed.
While the 62-year-old Smith flopped with the Illini, he could attract some interest from NFL teams looking for help on the defensive side of the ball.
Smith spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, leading the team to three NFC North titles, a Super Bowl appearance and an 81-63 record. He also went 8-24 in two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was hired by Illinois.
He coached linebackers for the Bucs from 1996-2000 and served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2001-03.
MLB
Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal
NEW YORK — Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history.
The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.
He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen.
“Jared has proven himself at every level and in every position he has held, earning respect from his peers throughout baseball,” Alderson said in a statement. “He is deeply knowledgeable in all aspects of the game and has worked with several accomplished baseball executives. Jared is prepared for this next challenge.”
Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017. He’s worked in various roles in baseball operations, but his primary focus has been scouting. He was a director of pro scouting for Boston and Chicago.
“I’d like to thank Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for this incredible opportunity,” Porter said. “I’m extremely grateful for the trust they’ve shown in me. I’m excited to join the community, get to work, and help build a collaborative and sustainable baseball operation and culture for the New York Mets.”
Men’s College Basketball
Garza scores 23, No. 3 Iowa routs Northern Illinois 106-53
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. Garza, the lone unanimous selection to the Associated Press preseason All-American team, was 8 of 10 from the field and is shooting 69.1% for the season.
It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes.
Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points. The Hawkeyes have scored 50 or more points in five consecutive halves.
Iowa had a 25-2 first-half run that included a stretch of 15 consecutive points.
Patrick McCaffery had 14 points and Keegan Murray added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Adong Makuoi had 14 points and Anthony Crump had 10 for Northern Illinois (0-5).
- From local and wire news services
