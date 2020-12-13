BRIEFS: Monday, Dec. 14

Smith spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, leading the team to three NFC North titles, a Super Bowl appearance and an 81-63 record. He also went 8-24 in two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was hired by Illinois.

He coached linebackers for the Bucs from 1996-2000 and served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2001-03.

MLB

Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal

NEW YORK — Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history.

The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.

He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen.

“Jared has proven himself at every level and in every position he has held, earning respect from his peers throughout baseball,” Alderson said in a statement. “He is deeply knowledgeable in all aspects of the game and has worked with several accomplished baseball executives. Jared is prepared for this next challenge.”