BRIEFS: Monday, December 30 (copy)

Liberty’s hopes of going into the new year undefeated ended with a 74-57 loss to LSU Sunday.

The defeat left No. 8 Auburn and No. 15 San Diego State as the nation’s only unbeatens headed into 2020.

“Our No. 1 goal wasn’t to go undefeated,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, whose team had won its first 14 games. “Our goal is keep getting better.

“Today didn’t go the way we’d hoped. But LSU played really motivated today.”

That the Tigers (8-4) were, especially after losses to East Tennessee and Southern Cal had them staring at a three-game losing streak entering SEC play.

“Our backs were against the wall,” said LSU junior guard Charles Manning. “You want to take it game-by-game, but we hadn’t been getting the results we wanted.

“We got them today because we played hard, played focused and played hard.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Liberty came into the game No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (51.6 points-per-game allowed) and No. 6 field-goal percentage defense (35.6).

But LSU was able to get good backside penetration and wound up shooting 53.3% (32 of 60) against a team which hadn’t allowed more than 44% shooting in its first 14 games.