NHL

Kaprizov caps hat trick in OT for Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 24 shots for the Wild, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

Mathieu Olivier and Liam Foudy scored for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins made 42 saves.

The Wild have earned points in eight of their previous nine games (6-1-2), but their offensive has been sputtering, averaging just 1.7 goals over their previous 10 contests.

Those struggles continued for two periods against Columbus, which has allowed more goals than all but three teams in the NHL this season. Merzlikins blanked them through the first 40 minutes before Kaprizov scored twice in the first six minutes of the third to tie the game.

First, Kaprizov tipped home a shot directly in front of the net to get Minnesota on the board at 1:15 of the third. Then, with Minnesota on its first power-play of the game, Foudy was sent off for high sticking Wild defenseman Calen Addison in the face.

Just as the 5-on-3 was about to expire, Kaprizov scooped up a loose puck in the slot and wired a wrist shot past Merzlikins for his 36th goal of the season.

Kaprizov nearly completed his hat trick in regulation with a breakaway later in the period, but after making a nifty spin move to shake a defender, his shot beat Merzlikins but hit the post.

On the final shift of overtime, Addison feathered a pass across the crease and Kaprizov slammed it into the open net for the game winner.

MLB

Machado rips RBI double after agreeing to $350M deal

PEORIA, Ariz. — Manny Machado continues to be a very rich man. He also is still a very good hitter.

Machado ripped an RBI double on Sunday, the same day he agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal is finalized.

Machado got a big cheer from Padres fans on a chilly afternoon in Arizona before a spring training game against the Diamondbacks. The third baseman struck out in his first at-bat before lacing a line-drive double off the base of the left-field wall in San Diego's nine-run second inning.

The 30-year-old Machado had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Machado finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a superstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs last season.

NFL

Jaguars extend Robertson-Harris, Hasty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extensions.

Robertson-Harris, coming off the best season of his NFL career, signed a three-year, $30 million extension, according to NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He started all 17 games in 2022 and finished with 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks. He was at his best down the stretch and in the playoffs, leading the way on a defense that finished 12th in the NFL in points allowed.

Hasty would have been a restricted free agent once the new league year began next month. He ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns last season as Travis Etienne's primary backup.

Robertson-Harris and Hasty joined quarterback C.J. Beathard in getting deals done in the past week. Beathard signed a two-year extension to remain Trevor Lawrence's backup.

Jacksonville is trying to keep much of its 2022 roster intact. Tight end Evan Engram, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive ends Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot are among the team's top pending free agents.

Women's College Basketball

Clark's 3-pointer lifts No. 6 Iowa over No. 2 Indiana, 86-85

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted No. 6 Iowa to an 86-85 win over No. 2 Indiana on Sunday.

Clark, who scored 34 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, took the inbound pass from Kate Martin with 1.5 seconds left, dribbled once, and took an off-balance shot from the right side that rolled in as the horn sounded. Clark immediately ran off the court into the crowd before returning to the court to celebrate with her teammates.

Indiana had held the Hawkeyes without a field goal in the final 1:30, taking an 85-83 lead on Mackenzie Holmes’ two free throws. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt to set up the game-winning shot.

Martin had 19 points for the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano had 13.

The Hawkeyes (23-6, 15-3 Big Ten), denied a chance to share the Big Ten title after Tuesday’s 96-68 loss to Maryland, snapped the 14-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (26-2, 16-2) and finished in a tie with Maryland for second place in the conference.

Clark had scored on the final plays of every quarter. She had layups at the end of the first and second quarters, and made two free throws in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Holmes led Indiana with 21 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish had 18. Grace Berger had 16.

Iowa opened the game with a 13-2 run, making its first five shots.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State snaps losing streak with win over Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, senior Justice Sueing contributed a double-double, and Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes had lost 14 of their past 15 games coming in but have showed signs of improvement since starting four true freshmen — Thornton, Sensabaugh, Felix Okpara and Roddy Gayle — in back-to-back games.

Ohio State led 41-29 at halftime before Illinois rallied in the second half. Terrence Shannon scored eight straight Illinois points, including back-to-back three-point plays, during a 12-2 run that got the Illini within 45-41 with 15:11 remaining.

Illinois, which erased an 18-point deficit against Northwestern last time out, got within 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Jayden Epps. Ohio State came right back with a putback layup by Sueing, followed by a thunderous dunk from Sensabaugh and a jumper by Sensabaugh. The Buckeyes did not miss another shot, finishing 7-for-7 over the final 6:21.

The Buckeyes pushed their lead to 64-53 when Thornton finished off a three-point play with 3:57 remaining. Ohio State maintained a double-digit lead over the last 2:35.

Sueing had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten). Thornton made 8 of 11 shots and Sensabaugh was 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins had 14 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (19-10, 10-8). Matthew Mayer scored 11 points, and Shannon and Epps had 10 points each.

Thornton made 6 of 7 shots and scored 13 points to lead Ohio State to a 41-29 halftime lead. The Buckeyes hit on 60.7% of their shots to 36.7% for Illinois in the first half. Ohio State finished at 53.6% and Illinois hit 36.1% for the game.

Illinois had won 10 of 14 games after starting Big Ten play 0-3.