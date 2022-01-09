BRIEFS: Monday, January 10

College Football

Commissioners to report on CFP expansion talks to presidents

INDIANAPOLIS — The administrators who manage the College Football Playoff will report on the progress of expansion talks to a presidential oversight committee on Monday.

The CFP management committee wrapped up about seven hours of meetings over two days on Sunday. Executive Director Bill Hancock said only that the group had made progress, but gave no indication on whether a consensus was reached on a new format.

The board of managers, made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors representing each conference and Notre Dame, ultimately must approve any recommendation made by the league commissioners.

“There’ll be a statement after the presidents meet,” Hancock said.

The 10 conference commissioners that make up the management committee, along with Notre Dame’s athletic director, all support expanding the playoff from four teams. The process bogged down throughout the fall and has now lingered into the winter as they wrangle over how and when.

“They’re narrowing in on some details,” Hancock said.

A proposal for a 12-team playoff has been on the table since June. There was hope initially an agreement could be reached soon enough to have it implemented for the 2024 season, two years before the current CFP contract with ESPN expires.

Unanimous consensus among the management committee members is needed to alter to the current deal.

Hancock has said if the commissioners could not come to a consensus on a new format by these meetings, ahead of the Monday’s national title game at Lucas Oil Stadium between No 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, expansion could not happen until after the current 12-year deal is complete.

“I don’t want to characterize anything as out or in, you’re just going to have to stand by,” Hancock said.

The host cities for the championship games for the final two seasons of the current agreement, 2024 and ‘25, have yet to be announced.

Hancock said he would like to have those sites locked in soon, but to do so the CFP needs to first have firm dates and that requires a decision on whether the format will remain at four or expand.

“So it could be a while before we’re able to tell you who the cities, before we know who the cities are,” Hancock said.

College Men’s Basketball

Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.

On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

NHL

League postpones 2 games with COVID-19 affecting Oilers, Devils

NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed two games scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 issues.

The league said Sunday that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game at the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators’ game at the Edmonton Oilers were postponed. The Devils and Oilers are the teams affected by COVID-19.

Edmonton had eight players in the virus-related protocol as of Saturday, and New Jersey had seven players in the protocol.

The Senators-Oilers game has been rescheduled for Saturday night. The league has not determined a makeup date for the Lightning and Devils.

NBA

Nets edge Spurs on Thomas’ OT basket to end 5-game home skid

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets just needed any home win, so they weren’t about to complain when one that appeared to be coming easily almost didn’t come at all.

A blown lead late in regulation resulted in five more minutes, but it finally ended with their first win at Barclays Center since Dec. 16.

“Different challenges each game, so we figure out what they are, fight through them and do better,” Kevin Durant said.

Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and the Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 on Sunday to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Durant scored 28 points for the Nets and James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. But both struggled after the Nets had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play in regulation, forcing the extra period.

The Spurs made Durant give up the ball on the Nets’ final possession and he got it to Thomas.

“I just trust the work I put in,” Thomas said. “I’ve put in a lot of work, so I’m always ready whenever KD or James kicks it to me in a situation like that.”

Lonnie Walker IV scored 25 for the Spurs, while Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

But the Spurs couldn’t get up a good shot on the last possession of regulation or overtime in their sixth loss in seven games.

Harden’s basket gave the Nets a 111-99 lead with 4:59 left and it still was 113-103 when Durant scored with 4:01 to play. But Brooklyn was shut out from there, with rookie Josh Primo’s 3-pointer tying it with 40 seconds to play.

Durant missed a series of jumpers afterward and his only basket OT was a follow shot. But he made the pass the Nets needed to end their woes at home, where they had fallen to 10-10.

“If you wish and could make your wish come true, you don’t want him shooting the last shot, that’s for sure,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “But we let the young man go middle. A tough closeout. We needed to send him the opposite direction, so he made a tough shot.”

Nic Claxton had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who opened a cross-country, back-to-back set of games. They play at Portland on Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for December but postponed when the Nets had a coronavirus outbreak.

The Spurs had a three-point lead with 4:23 left in the second quarter before the Nets closed with a 16-4 spurt to take a 60-51 lead to halftime.

Brooklyn pushed it to 72-58 when Patty Mills made a 3-pointer against his former team, but Bryn Forbes had a good finish to the third quarter as the Spurs cut it to 91-89.

