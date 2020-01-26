BRIEFS: Monday, January 27

Houston went on a 17-5 run over a seven-minute span of the first half to take a 31-21 lead on two free throws by Jarreau with 1 ½ minutes left in the half. Houston led 31-23 at the half behind eight points from Jarreau.

Tulsa holds off UConn 79-75 in overtime for 5th straight win

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tulsa coach Frank Haith was impressed with the character his team showed on Sunday.

The Golden Hurricane saw a nine-point lead disappear in the second half, but rallied to beat UConn 79-75 in overtime to pick up their fifth straight win and sixth in the last seven games.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points, while Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal each added 14 for Tulsa (14-6, 6-1 American). which was coming off a 40-point rout of No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday.

The Golden Hurricane were picked to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference but are currently in first place.

“I thought our team did a great job of handling the adversities that come with playing on the road and did some really gut-checking things,” Haith said.

Freshman James Bouknight had 16 points for the Huskies (10-9, 1-5) who have lost four straight and six of seven.