BRIEFS: Monday, July 11

WNBA

Griner's name permeates All-Star Game, Team Wilson wins

CHICAGO — A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys.

Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league's best players felt she should be — playing alongside in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory.

Griner is in Russia, where she's been detained since February after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges that could see a sentence of to up to 10 years in prison.

While advocating for Griner's release, the WNBA also honored Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles in the final All-Star Game for both of the retiring players. Fowles had the day's biggest highlight, picking up a steal and slamming down a dunk for Team Wilson with 4:04 left in the first half.

Bird received a huge ovation when she checked out with 2:10 left, and acknowledged the cheers with a wave.

Las Vegas aces guard Kelsey Plum was named MVP after she scored 30 points for Team Wilson in her first All-Star appearance. Sabrina Ionescu had 15, and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in her hometown.

Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP who plays for the Connecticut Sun, had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Team Stewart.

Just before the second half, when the players wore Griner's name and No. 42 on the back of their jerseys, Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot hugged Cherelle Griner, Brittney's wife.

“We're thinking of Brittney Griner at this time,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “She remains a huge priority for us, continues to have our full support. Fully focused on getting her home safely and as soon as possible.”

MLB

Astros place Álvarez on IL

OAKLAND, Calif. — Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker.

Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the Chicago White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.

“Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it’s gotten worse,” Baker said. “We decided the only way to get this well is to try to use these (series) before the break coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL.”

Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.

Rays' Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort

CINCINNATI — Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort.

Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season.

Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right lower leg tightness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The Rays optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.

Kiermaier was sidelined by the ailment betwee June 20 and July 1.

Left-hander Josh Fleming right-hander Phoenix Sanders, infielder Jonathan Aranda and outfielder Luke Raley were recalled from Durham.

NHL

Kings sign Kempe to 4-year, $22 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The club announced the deal Sunday with Kempe, who set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection.

Kempe became just the third player to score 35 goals for Los Angeles since 2004. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings. He is a key offensive component for low-scoring Los Angeles, which finished third in the Pacific Division despite scoring fewer goals than every playoff team except Dallas.

Kempe is likely to be a part of the Kings' top line next season alongside captain Anze Kopitar and new left wing Kevin Fiala. Los Angeles acquired the high-scoring Swiss forward from Minnesota last month and quickly signed him to a seven-year, $55.125 million contract.

NBA

Lillard signs extension, looks forward to re-tooled Blazers

Damian Lillard's new contract with the Trail Blazers is a point of pride for the six-time All Star who has spent his entire career in Portland.

“I don’t think that you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points," he said. "Something that’s missing in our league is character, and the fight and the passion and pride about, you know, not just the name on the back, but the name on the front, and how you impact the people that you come in contact with."

Lillard agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026-27 season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the deal is worth $225 million.

Lillard formally signed the extension with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland. He spoke at a news conference Saturday evening at the NBA's summer league in Las Vegas.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

“There are two kinds of teams: teams that are looking for superstars and teams that are looking for one. We’re lucky enough to have one,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “One who wants to be here.”

Lillard was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery. The Blazers finished 27-55, their worst record since 2005-06.

While Lillard was sidelined, the team cleaned house, pulling off a number of trades before the February deadline — including sending backcourt teammate CJ McCollum to New Orleans — that got the Blazers under the luxury tax and freed up cap space.