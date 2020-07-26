BRIEFS: Monday, July 27

MLB
Reds’ Moustakas, Senzel sick after teammate tests positive
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Moustakas and Senzel missed the final game of a series against Detroit, which the Tigers won 3-2. Moustakas went on the injured list and is out indefinitely. Senzel was originally in the lineup but was scratched after he reported feeling sick.
The developments came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Davidson was the Reds’ designated hitter in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.
Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.
“This is all new,” Bell said of the uncertainty. “As everyone knows around the world right now, it’s a big deal, what we’re all dealing with. So from that standpoint, it’s new.
“On the other side of it, it’s kind of what we do. We put distractions aside in order to go out and perform at a really high level.”
Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer said Sunday that he’s concerned for the sick teammates but not worried about the possibility of getting the coronavirus while playing baseball.
“I’ve made the choice to come here and play,” Bauer said. “I’ll be here all season. I know the risks involved. I’m here to play baseball. If I get sick, I get sick. I’ve accepted the fact that it might happen.”
NBA
Embiid misses Philadelphia scrimmage with calf tightness
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joel Embiid is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week.
The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip.
“I believe we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brown said.
Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia is 28-16 in games with Embiid this season, 11-10 without him.
Al Horford was moving into Embiid’s spot Sunday.
NHL
Chayka steps down as Arizona GM a week before qualifier
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville.
The Coyotes announced Sunday former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.
“The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012,” the team said in a statement.
“Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.”
Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and recently signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year.
Chayka’s relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension.
NFL
Source: Giants to release Pro Bowl PK Aldrick Rosas
A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas.
The person told The Associated Press the team is not ready to announce the move but reports the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. NFL Network was first to report the transaction.
Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California. He was charged with three misdemeanors.
The police report said his SUV failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pick-up truck. Rosas left the scene on foot but was later picked up by police and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.
Rosas had signed a $3.2 million tender offer for the 2020 season.
The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday.
The team will undergo testing for COVID-19 and then do conditioning and walk-through workouts. Practice is not planned for at least two weeks.
NHL
Former Maple Leafs star Shack dies at 83
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.
“Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed,” the team said in the tweet.
Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967.
Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.
The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.
Former Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour, who played with the team in the 1990s, said in a tweet he was “sad at the loss but so happy to have known him.”
“Eddie Shack taught me two important things — see humor in just about everything, and live like a Champion,” Gilmour said. “Four Cups with the Leafs and a personality larger than life.”
Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.
