BRIEFS: Monday, June 13

NASCAR

Preseason Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023

SONOMA, Calif. — NASCAR's preseason Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023.

NASCAR said Sunday it will return the exhibition race to the Southern California sports landmark next season. The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago was part of the launch of NASCAR's Next Gen car and NASCAR received some of its most positive reviews in years for the race.

The Clash took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the exhibition, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that pleased both the teams and their fans in this frequently staid sport.

The upcoming race likely will take place shortly after the 100th birthday of the Coliseum, which opened in January 1923. The asphalt on the short temporary oval on the Coliseum field held together well in the first edition, and crews were able to quickly fix any damage to the walls from the tight racing in close quarters.

The first 43 editions of the Clash had been held at Daytona International Speedway from its inception in 1979, but NASCAR relocated it to the West Coast in a bid for excitement and attention in an eye-catching venue. NASCAR hadn’t raced in a traditional sports stadium since 1956 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, but it put on a show with Ice Cube rapping on the Peristyle, Pitbull also performing and Jeff Gordon lighting the famed cauldron.

The Coliseum, which has hosted two Olympics and the first Super Bowl, is still the home of the USC Trojans football team. The arena also hosted the NFL's Los Angeles Rams until they moved into SoFi Stadium in 2020.

MLB

"Fire Tony!" chants break out; White Sox fall to Texas 11-9

CHICAGO — Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.

La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.

Chicago has lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games.

Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off AL ERA leader Martín Pérez, helping Chicago take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

The Rangers clawed back. Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the fifth and Texas tied it at 7 on Jonah Heim’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, prompting the crowd of 30,221 to begin chanting at La Russa.

Nathaniel Lowe's second double of the game started a four-run 10th for Texas. A passed ball by Reese McGuire scored another run and Marcus Semien hit a two-run single.

Red Sox place SP Eovaldi on IL

SEATTLE — The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with lower back inflammation.

Boston recalled right-hander Kutter Crawford from Triple-A Worcester to take Eovaldi’s roster spot. Crawford was the starter for Sunday’s series finale in Seattle.

Eovaldi returned to Boston after starting against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Eovaldi pitched five innings of six-hit ball in Boston's 1-0 victory.

Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts. The move with Eovaldi was retroactive to June 9.

Boston had already altered it rotation to give Eovaldi more recovery time before his next turn. The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta for Tuesday’s series opener against Oakland. Manager Alex Cora said Sunday the team was awaiting info on how Eovaldi was responding to treatment before slotting the rest of the rotation for the series against Oakland.

College Baseball

Notre Dame stuns No. 1 Tennessee 7-3, advances to CWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Jack Findlay threw five shutout innings in relief and back-to-back home runs by catcher David LaManna and Jack Brannigan in the seventh sparked Notre Dame to a stunning 7-3 victory over No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday.

Notre Dame (40-15) will be making just its third College World Series appearance. The Fighting Irish's other trips came in 1957 and 2002.

Findlay (6-2) worked out of a jam after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with nobody out, a run in and a runner on second, trailing 3-1. Findlay held the Volunteers in check from there, allowing a single and two walks, while striking out four. He ended the game with a double play.

Findlay's efforts on the mound gave Notre Dame the opportunity to rally.

Carter Putz doubled off Volunteers starter Chase Burns (8-2) with one out in the top of the seventh and scored on LaManna's two-out shot to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Brannigan followed with a go-ahead shot to left-center on a 1-2 pitch.

Findlay retired the side in order and Notre Dame added three big insurance runs in the eighth.

Camden Sewell hit Brooks Coetzee with a pitch to open the inning. Spencer Myers' sacrifice bunt moved Coetzee to second. Ryan Cole reached first and Coetzee held on a throwing error by Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb. Kirby Connell replaced Sewell and the runners advanced on a sac bunt by Jared Miller. Putz hit the first pitch he saw for a two-run double and Jack Zyska singled in Putz to cap the scoring. All three runs were unearned.

Luc Lipcius homered in the first to give the Vols a 1-0 lead. LeManna tied it with a RBI ground out in the second. Seth Stephenson's RBI single in the bottom of the inning and a run-scoring double in the fifth put Tennessee up 3-1.

Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett touted Tennessee as ‘the best No. 1 team in any college sport this year’ entering the super regional. Instead, for the first time in 20 years, it's the Irish who will be playing in the CWS.

Tennessee (57-9) was trying for its second straight berth in the CWS and sixth overall. Notre Dame beat the Volunteers 8-6 on Friday. Tennessee won the second game 12-4. The Volunteers led the nation in home runs and earned-run average entering super regional play. Tennessee e

