Men's College Basketball

San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Darrion Trammell converted a go-ahead free throw after he was fouled on a floater with 1.2 seconds left, and San Diego State muscled its way into its first Final Four, grinding out a 57-56 victory over Creighton on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's South Region final.

Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Trammell had 12 for the fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6), who slowed down the high-scoring, sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-13) and became the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the national semifinals.

The experienced Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, will play the surprising East Region champion, ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic, on Saturday in Houston for a spot in the national title game.

With the game tied at 56-all on San Diego State’s final possession, Trammell drove toward the free-throw line, elevated for the shot and was fouled by Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard. Trammell missed the first free throw but converted the second.

Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman threw ensuing the inbound pass the length of the floor. San Diego State’s Aguek Arop and Creighton's Arthur Kaluma both jumped for it and the ball deflected out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and determined that time had expired, and the celebration was on for the Aztecs.

Scheierman had tied the game at 56-all when he stole an inbounds pass and converted a layup with 34 seconds remaining.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points and Scheierman and Arthur Kaluma had 12 apiece for the Bluejays, who went 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

MLB

Braves rookies get rotation spots

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start.

Wright was told Sunday he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was the only 20-game winner in the majors last season but had a slow start this spring after getting a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue.

Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who each have impressed the team this spring while competing for what was believed to have been one spot in the rotation, were told Sunday they will open the season with the team. The Braves optioned Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 14 to clear the path for Shuster and Dodd.

Shuster, 24, was Atlanta's first-round draft pick in 2020. He is expected to start in the Braves' third game at Washington on April 2.

Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.

Both rookies have impressed the Braves with good control this spring.

Shuster has posted a 1.45 ERA in five spring training games. He has 18 strikeouts and only four walks in 18 2/3 innings.

Dodd, 24, has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings this spring, with 20 strikeouts and four walks. He was a third-round draft pick in 2021.

Wright was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in his breakout 2022 season.

NBA

Doncic, Mavericks suffer another costly loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 40-point outing from Luka Doncic on Sunday to defeat Dallas 110-104, their second win over the Mavericks in three days and another costly blow to Dallas' playoff hopes.

Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and P.J. Washington added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Mavericks entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for the 10th best record in the Western Conference but were still outside of the play-in tournament bubble because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in the third quarter, meaning he will face a one-game suspension on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers unless the technical is rescinded by the league office.

Kyrie Irving had 18 points for Dallas (36-39).

A dejected Doncic said after Friday night's loss to the Hornets he was frustrated over how the season has gone. He added that they're not just basketball-related, but did not elaborate.

Things didn't start well Sunday for the Mavericks in the rematch. Dallas fell behind 30-12 in the first quarter after missing 15 of its first 18 shots from the field. Doncic went 0 for 6 in the first quarter.

Down 19 with four minutes left in the first half, Doncic began to turn it up a notch, connecting on four 3-pointers and assisting on another 3 to spearhead a 19-7 Mavericks run to close the half and trimming the Charlotte lead to seven at the break.

The Mavericks stormed back in the fourth quarter with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving draining back-to-back 3s before Doncic nailed a step-back 3 with 5:44 remaining to give Dallas its first lead of the game.

But Dennis Smith Jr,, a former Maverick, snuck behind the Dallas defense and dunked off an alley-oop feed from Washington to put Charlotte up by five with 1:05 remaining.

Maxi Kleber responded with a 3 off a feed from Doncic, but Charlotte answered again with a layup by Mark Williams off a pass from Hayward.

Doncic then missed a 3 on the other end, all but securing the Charlotte win. After Doncic missed another late 3-point attempt and the clock expired, he exchanged words with a fan seated courtside and wagged his finger at him.