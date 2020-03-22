BRIEFS: Monday, March 23

NASCAR
Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race.
NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the final corner Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle.
“For the community, the racing community, the NASCAR drivers to come together and put drivers on the racetrack with such short notice, everyone is buying up simulation rigs this week and last week getting ready for the event, and for it all to come together and have a great finish, I think it was definitely a success,” Hamlin said.
"iRacing got involved and emailed everyone, said, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking about.' NASCAR got involved, television got involved and said they'd be interested. But no one really talked to the drivers about unifying and participating. It was all free will, and that's what's exciting is you had full-time Cup guys out there willing to spend their time doing this.”
It was Hamlin's 31st victory in iRacing, which is where he was first discovered by Earnhardt long before he made it to NASCAR. Hamlin was heavily involved in putting together Sunday's pretend race, which was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and called by its regular team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.
NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9, and with literally nothing else to do, series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in roughly one week. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.
This was a one-of-a-kind competition for most watching at home, and ended up with a familiar winner.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics
A worldwide group representing Olympic hopefuls is calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control — a decision the IOC says could be as much as four weeks away.
“As the world unites to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus, the IOC ... must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a news release Sunday.
The statement came out a few hours before an IOC announcement that said the committee was considering several scenarios and would finalize a decision within four weeks. The Games are scheduled to start July 24.
The lack of action is frustrating a number of athletes who have spoken up on social media and elsewhere.
“It's bizarre the IOC hasn't shown any real leadership,” said Caradh O'Donovan, a Global Athlete founder from Ireland whose karate training has been put on hold due to restrictions in her country. “They're acting as though it's business as usual and it just seems very strange.”
O'Donovan said the unevenness around the globe regarding training, doping control and qualifying standards are among her key concerns — thoughts echoed by a number of athletes on social media and in interviews with The Associated Press over the past few days.
“Athletes want to be part of a solution to ensure the Games are a success,” the Global Athlete statement said. “But under the current global restrictions that are limiting public gatherings as well as closing training facilities and borders, athletes do not have the ability to appropriately prepare for these Games, and their health and safety must come first.”
The group also called on broadcasters, specifically NBC, and sponsors “to adopt the same level of duty of care toward athletes by supporting the IOC and (International Paralympic Committee) with flexibility and understanding during these uncharted times.”
On Saturday night, U.S. athletes took part in a conference call to share their feelings about the crisis and the possibility of a postponed Olympics. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is distributing a survey to athletes, with hopes of sharing some of the responses at an IOC meeting next week.
MLB
Jays' Shapiro expects 4-week spring training before season
TORONTO — With no sign of when training camps can resume, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says he thinks Major League Baseball would need at least a month of workouts and exhibition games before regular season play can begin.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Knowing that so many players are not even having any access to throwing at all or hitting at all, but most importantly just throwing, and probably limited access to just training and exercise, it’s hard to imagine we could get ready in less than four weeks,” Shapiro said in a teleconference with Toronto reporters.
Shapiro cautioned that training camps aren’t likely to reopen for some time yet.
“I do think that we’re, by and large, waiting for some sort of flattening of the curve and recognition that we have done our best to limit the strain on the healthcare system and the economic system,” he said. “Until that time, the exact outcome and impact on our schedule, and all of the corresponding business that cascades off that, really can’t be determined.
“It certainly looks like we are not dealing with days and likely not weeks, but closer to months," he said.
Speaking from his Toronto home, where he and his family are isolating themselves, Shapiro said he expects negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players' union on an industry-wide plan to compensate players for missed games to conclude “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
NFL
Jets agree with OLs Van Roten, Andrews; release CB Roberts
NEW YORK — Joe Douglas entered free agency focused on improving the New York Jets' shaky offensive line.
The makeover with the big boys up front is on. In a big way.
Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night that the Jets and former Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten agreed to a three-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can't announce deals until they are officially signed, per NFL rules.
That news came a few hours after New York also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.
A busy Saturday for the Jets included the team releasing cornerback Darryl Roberts, a sometime starter and valuable backup. Another person with direct knowledge of the deal said New York and former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Sources: Jets agree to 1-year deal with CB Pierre Desir
NEW YORK — Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a deal.
One of the people tells The Associated Press the contract for the former Indianapolis Colts standout is for one year. Financial terms weren't immediately available. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because teams can't announce deals until they are officially signed.
The Athletic first reported the Jets' agreement with Desir, who was released by Colts on Saturday.
The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 total tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts.
Desir signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million — including $12 million guaranteed — last March, but the Colts saved nearly $7 million on their salary cap for this season by releasing him.