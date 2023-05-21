MLB

Jansen’s 399th save leads Phillies over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Sunday.

After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Taijuan Walker pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on three days’ rest and Craig Kimbrell got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.

Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.

With the score 0-0, Edmundo Sosa doubled off Albert Alzolay (1-3) with one out in the seventh, Stott, a left-handed batter who had been 1 for 7 with a double as a pinch hitter, batted for righty Josh Harrison and drove a 96 mph fastball on a 1-2 count into the right-field seats for his fourth home run this season.

Matt Strahm (4-3) pitched around a walk in the seventh.

Kimbrel gave up Christopher Morel’s two-out homer in the ninth and walked Trey Mancini before retiring pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a foulout to catcher J.T. Realmuto. Kimbrel remained perfect in five save chances.

Morel has eight homers in 11 games since his call-up from the minors. He hit 16 homers in 113 games with the Cubs last season.

Nick Castellanos doubled and had two hits for Philadelphia,

Walker got just two outs and threw 40 pitches on Wednesday at San Francisco. He gave up two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Robert, Lynn star as White Sox sweep Royals

CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Michael Massey hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with four hits. The last-place Royals have dropped seven of nine.

Orioles finish 3-game sweep of Blue Jays

TORONTO — Cedric Mullins got five hits, Austin Hays drove in the decisive run in the 11th inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Mullins had three RBIs and Hays reached base four times for the Orioles, who scored five runs in the 11th to win for the fifth time in six games.

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Mullins hit a first-pitch single off Nate Pearson to score automatic runner Jorge Mateo from second base.

Toronto tied it in the bottom half against Austin Voth when Whit Merrifield’s single brought home pinch-runner Daulton Varsho.

Right-hander Mike Baumann (3-0) replaced Voth and immediately picked off Merrifield at first base.

Hays broke the tie with a one-out single off Yimi Garcia (1-2) in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra added a two-run single for the Orioles.

Those who remained in the sellout crowd of 41,643 booed after Mullins chased Garcia with a two-run double.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman hit a solo home run and had two RBIs but the struggling Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in their past seven.

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made the defensive play of the game, a sensational leaping catch at the wall in left-center to retire Gunnar Henderson for the first out of the fourth.

Chapman opened the scoring with a leadoff drive in the second, his sixth. The homer was his first since April 18 at Houston.

Baltimore took the lead with two runs in the third but Toronto tied it in the seventh when Chapman hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Mychal Givens.

Givens was making his first appearance of the season after being activated off the injured list before the game. The right-hander struck out Merrifield to keep it tied.

Facing his former team for the third time, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings. Gausman threw a season-high 115 pitches. He walked two and struck out four.

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer allowed one run and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Cionel Perez replaced Kremer after Alejandro’s Kirk’s one-out single put runners at first and second in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Danny Jansen walked to load the bases but Perez got Kiermaier to ground into a double play.

WNBA

Stewart scores New York record 45 points

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored a franchise record 45 points and New York beat Indiana 90-73 on Sunday, handing the Fever a 20th consecutive loss that matched the WNBA record for futility.

The Fever equaled the Tulsa Shock, who lost 20 straight games in 2011. Indiana lost 18 consecutive games to close out last season before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Friday in their opener. Indiana plays at Atlanta next Sunday.

New York rebuilt its team this offseason adding Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot to a strong young core led by Ionescu and Betnijah Laney. There are high expectations surrounding the Liberty this season, although it will take some time for the team to build chemistry.

Stewart, who also set a new career-high for points, welcomed the home-opening crowd before the tip-off saying it was great to be home.

The new trio got New York going early as they scored the first four baskets. Jones hit a layup, Stewart two 3-pointers and a reverse layup by Vandersloot as the Liberty were quick out of the gate.