MLB

Three homer as Brewers top Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid. Devin Williams, the third Milwaukee reliever, pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save in as many chances.

Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits and four RBIs for the Rays, whose 91 home runs lead the major leagues.

Owen Miller extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single and scored on Contreras’ homer off Cooper Criswell (0-1) during a three-run fifth that put the Brewers ahead 6-3.

Adames, on the second anniversary of his trade from the Rays to the Brewers, hit a solo homer off opener Jalen Beeks in the second, and Tellez hit a fourth-inning, two-run drive against Criswell.

Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez drew one-out walks in the fourth from Peralta, and Lowe tied the score 3-3 with his home run.

Arozarena was hit around the hand by a Peter Strzelecki pitch in the eighth but remained in the game. He stole second and came home on Lowe's single for a 6-4 lead.

Williams replaced Strzelecki with two on and two outs, and after walking Manuel Margot got a nice play from Miller, who fielded Isaac Paredes' grounder behind third and threw to second for a forceout.

Criswell, recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game when reliever Ryan Thompson was optioned, allowed five runs and eight hits on 4 2/3 innings.

MLB

Jansen's 399th save leads Phillies over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Sunday.

After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Taijuan Walker pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on three days' rest and Craig Kimbrell got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.

Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.

With the score 0-0, Edmundo Sosa doubled off Albert Alzolay (1-3) with one out in the seventh, Stott, a left-handed batter who had been 1 for 7 with a double as a pinch hitter, batted for righty Josh Harrison and drove a 96 mph fastball on a 1-2 count into the right-field seats for his fourth home run this season.

Matt Strahm (4-3) pitched around a walk in the seventh.

Kimbrel gave up Christopher Morel's two-out homer in the ninth and walked Trey Mancini before retiring pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a foulout to catcher J.T. Realmuto. Kimbrel remained perfect in five save chances.

Morel has eight homers in 11 games since his call-up from the minors. He hit 16 homers in 113 games with the Cubs last season.

Nick Castellanos doubled and had two hits for Philadelphia,

Walker got just two outs and threw 40 pitches on Wednesday at San Francisco. He gave up two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Robert, Lynn star as White Sox sweep Royals

CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Michael Massey hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with four hits. The last-place Royals have dropped seven of nine.

Orioles activate RHP Givens off 15-day IL

TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Mychal Givens off the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Cole Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Givens had not pitched this season because of inflammation in his left knee. He went 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in six relief appearances with Double-A Bowie and Norfolk.

The eight-year veteran signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Baltimore last December, rejoining the team he pitched for between 2015 and 2020.

Givens has also pitched for Colorado, Cincinnati, the Cubs and the Mets.

In 419 career appearances, all but one in relief, Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 31 saves.

WNBA

Stewart scores New York record 45 points

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored a franchise record 45 points and New York beat Indiana 90-73 on Sunday, handing the Fever a 20th consecutive loss that matched the WNBA record for futility.

The Fever equaled the Tulsa Shock, who lost 20 straight games in 2011. Indiana lost 18 consecutive games to close out last season before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Friday in their opener. Indiana plays at Atlanta next Sunday.

New York rebuilt its team this offseason adding Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot to a strong young core led by Ionescu and Betnijah Laney. There are high expectations surrounding the Liberty this season, although it will take some time for the team to build chemistry.

Stewart, who also set a new career-high for points, welcomed the home-opening crowd before the tip-off saying it was great to be home.

The new trio got New York going early as they scored the first four baskets. Jones hit a layup, Stewart two 3-pointers and a reverse layup by Vandersloot as the Liberty were quick out of the gate.