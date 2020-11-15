BRIEFS: Monday, Nov. 16

College Football
Badgers climb back into top 10 of AP Top 25 poll
After a big win, the University of Wisconsin football team moved back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Coming off a 49-11 drubbing of Michigan at Michigan Stadium, the Badgers were ranked 10th in the poll released Sunday.
The weekend’s college football slate was severely impacted by COVID-19, with 16 games postponed or canceled, including a number games involving Top 25 teams.
UW (2-0) has a crucial matchup next week as they head to No. 19 Northwestern (4-0), which leads the Big Ten Conference’s West Division. This game was originally scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field, but those plans were scrapped in the summer.
Two other Big Ten teams were ranked this week — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana. They play next week in Columbus, with the winner taking the outright lead in the Big Ten East.
Thompson-Robinson propels UCLA to 34-10 victory over Cal
PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson was hoping to celebrate his 21st birthday with a big game against Utah. That game was canceled but he got a belated birthday present on Sunday morning.
The junior threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another TD and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as the Bruins rolled to a 34-10 victory over California at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins and Golden Bears weren't originally slated to face each other this season, but the conference scheduled the contest on Friday after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.
The Sunday morning time slot was available because the Cal-Arizona State game was pushed back from Saturday before it was called off. Cal was playing its season opener after its Nov. 7 game against Washington was canceled following one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
Coach Chip Kelly said the short timeframe resembled preparing for an NFL Thursday night game from his days with Philadelphia and San Francisco.
The Bruins (1-1) got off to a slow start and trailed 3-0 before taking control. UCLA had a punt blocked and Thompson-Robinson threw an interception before he directed touchdown drives on four of the Bruins' last five possessions in the first half. UCLA led 27-10 at halftime.
Thompson-Robinson's 2-yard run around right end on fourth-and-goal with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the Bruins a 7-3 advantage. The junior's three TD passes in the second quarter went to Charles Njoku, Chase Cota and Kyle Phillips.
Thompson-Robinson has thrown three or more TD passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
The Bruins also had a solid day on the ground, rushing for 244 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Demetric Felton had 107 yards on 25 carries for the second 100-yard game of his career. Brittain Brown added 12 carries for 71 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cal (0-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped where Chase Garbers has played more than half the game. The junior was 18 of 33 for 122 yards and was under pressure for most of the day as he was sacked five times.
MLB
Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU
FULLERTON, Calif. — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.
He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
NBA
Source: Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schröder
The NBA offseason, such as it was, is over. A wild few days of decisions and player movement await.
Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP.
That trade is likely to be finalized after the draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the swap cannot be formally announced until it is completed and has league approval. ESPN first reported the details of the trade.
The “temporary transaction moratorium” across the league ends Monday at noon Eastern, the league told teams. Also officially due Monday: All-NBA forward Anthony Davis’ decision on his $28.7 million option year with the Lakers, one that he will formally decline in favor of signing a long-term and huge money contract with that club.
Nicolas Batum’s $27.1 million option decision with Charlotte is also due Monday. Most other player and team options around the league are due Thursday. Free agent talks can formally begin Friday at 5 p.m., and signings may begin Sunday, Nov. 22.
It’s all part of what will become a whirlwind of player movement and other decisions in the coming days and weeks — barely a month from the end of this past season's NBA Finals. Teams are still waiting on their schedules for the coming season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t sure if they will be able to play in their home city to start the season because of the challenge of getting teams from the U.S. across the Canadian border during a pandemic and plenty of matters regarding coronavirus testing still have to be worked out before training camps open next month.
