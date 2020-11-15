BRIEFS: Monday, Nov. 16

It’s all part of what will become a whirlwind of player movement and other decisions in the coming days and weeks — barely a month from the end of this past season's NBA Finals. Teams are still waiting on their schedules for the coming season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t sure if they will be able to play in their home city to start the season because of the challenge of getting teams from the U.S. across the Canadian border during a pandemic and plenty of matters regarding coronavirus testing still have to be worked out before training camps open next month.