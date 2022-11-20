BRIEFS: Monday, November 21

College Football

Kentucky's Stoops gets raise, extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives.

The 10th-year coach, who is earning $6.35 million this season, signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day before the Wildcats fell 24-21 to Vanderbilt. It replaces the previous extension signed last December that ran through June 2028 and deletes the clause that automatically extended his contract by one year if Kentucky won seven games and by two years for 10 wins.

The deal increases Stoops’ buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million if he leaves the program before June 30, with decreases of $500,000 before June 30 each subsequent year.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release dated Nov. 18 that was posted on the school's website that the agreement had been in the works for more than a month and added that continuity was “more and more important in today’s landscape.”

Stoops said in the release that he wanted to affirm his commitment and added, “I’ve loved it here and am excited for our future.”

The revised contract includes bonuses for reaching College Football Playoff semifinal games ranging from $300,000 to $800,000 for winning the national championship.

Already Kentucky’s longest-tenured coach, Stoops (65-58) surpassed Paul “Bear” Bryant as its career wins leader with his 61st in a victory over Florida in September. The Wildcats began 4-0 and reached No. 7 in the AP Top 25 but have since lost five of seven, including Saturday’s 16-6 home defeat against top-ranked Georgia to finish 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

Kentucky closes the regular season on Saturday against rival Louisville before awaiting its school-record seventh consecutive bowl assignment.

AP Top 25: USC moves into top 5

Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time in five years.

Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. Michigan was No. 3 again, followed by TCU.

The fifth-ranked Trojans edged up two spots after a thrilling victory against rival UCLA. The last time USC was ranked in the top five was September of 2017, when it started at No. 4 but spent most of the season ranked in the teens before finishing 12th.

Lincoln Riley's first season as USC coach has produced one of the best turnarounds in the country, with the Trojans going from four wins to 10, and the regular-season finale against No. 13 Notre Dame and a Pac-12 championship game still to go.

“If you would have told me at the end of last season I would be here now with this group of guys and being able to play for a championship, I would have called you a dead liar. Just being completely honest,” USC fourth-year receiver Kyle Ford told reporters after the UCLA game. “I’m just so thankful for everyone on this team.”

LSU stayed at No. 6. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 7. Alabama held at eighth and Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 9 after getting upset in a blowout at South Carolina.

In their 63-38 victory, the Gamecocks scored more points against a top-five team as an unranked team than any in the history of the AP poll.

Oregon rounded out the top 10 after the Ducks beat Utah in the Pac-12's other marquee game on Saturday night.

South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs

South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs when the 24-team field was announced Sunday.

South Dakota State (10-1) will be making its 11th consecutive appearance in the postseason. The Jackrabbits, who lost to Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game, earned an automatic bid as winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Sacramento State (11-0) won the Big Sky Conference's automatic bid. Neither the Jackrabbits nor the Hornets has ever won the FCS championship.

The top eight seeds, which all earn a bye for the playoffs that begin Saturday, also include No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2), No. 4 Montana State (10-1), No. 5 William & Mary (10-1), No. 6 Samford (10-1), No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1) and No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0).

North Dakota State, the defending national champion and winners of nine of the last 11 titles, made the field for the 13th consecutive season. The Bison have won 41 playoff games, the most of all time. They defeated Montana State 38-10 for last season's title.

Montana State won a share of the Big Sky Conference title and will be making its 12th playoff appearance and fourth in the last five years. The Bobcats won the title in 1984.

William & Mary will be making its 11th playoff appearance. The Tribe won the Colonial Athletic Association title Saturday, beating at-large entry Richmond 37-26. Samford, making its sixth appearance, won the Southern Conference.

Incarnate Word earned an at-large bid as co-champions, with Southeastern Louisiana, in the Southland Conference. Southeastern Louisiana will host Idaho (7-4) on Saturday.

Holy Cross earned the automatic bid from the Patriot League for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

The playoffs conclude with the national championship on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Men's College Basketball

Scott leads Maryland explosion in 88-70 win over Miami

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Donta Scott scored 24 points, all five Maryland starters reached double figures in scoring, and the Terrapins defeated Miami 88-70 on Sunday in the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Maryland remains undefeated in Kevin Willard's first season as coach, largely due to an explosive first half in which Scott had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Terrapins drained seven 3-pointers to lead 47-34 at the break. The Terps shot 63% and dominated the boards with a 24-8 rebounding advantage.

Maryland (5-0) extended its lead to 18 points early in the second half and still led by 18 with about 10 minutes to go. Jordan Miller scored five straight points and Isaiah Wong hit a couple of jumpers as Miami (4-1) closed to within 73-63 with 6:30 remaining. A minute later, a 3-point play by Jahmir Young got Maryland restarted and the Terrapins soon led by 18 again.

Maryland's starters combined to score 80 points. In addition to Scott's 24 points plus eight rebounds, Julian Reese had 17 points and seven rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 14, Young 13, and Don Carey 12.

Wong led Miami with 22 points, Jordan Miller scored 18, and Norchad Omier added 14.

Miami's first loss of the season comes one game after coach Jim Larrañaga won his 700th game.