BRIEFS: Monday, October 11

College Football

Wisconsin dismisses running back Berger from team

MADISON — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois.

Berger, who is from Newark, New Jersey, rushed for a team-high 301 yards as a freshman last season despite missing three of Wisconsin’s seven games due to injury. But his playing time had been sporadic this year as he slipped down the depth chart.

He didn’t play in a season-opening 16-10 loss to Penn State while Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo got the bulk of the carries. Chryst said two days later that Berger had a “good approach,” adding, “just because he didn’t play doesn’t mean he’s doing something wrong.”

Berger followed up the Penn State game by rushing 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan, but he totaled nine carries in Wisconsin’s three games since. He had one carry for 8 yards in a 41-13 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame and had eight rushing attempts for 18 yards in a 38-17 loss to No. 8 Michigan.

Wisconsin ran 61 times for 391 yards without Berger in the backfield Saturday, as Mellusi gained 145 yards on 21 carries and freshman Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards on 18 attempts.

Berger ends his Wisconsin career with 84 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns, plus four catches for 30 yards. He had 24 carries for 84 yards and one score plus two receptions for 17 yards this season.

He’s the third Wisconsin running back to depart since the preseason.

Wisconsin dismissed Loyal Crawford and suspended Antwan Roberts in the week leading up to the Penn State game after police said Crawford armed himself with a knife during a fight in a dorm. Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.

Roberts entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after his suspension was announced.

Wisconsin (2-3) hosts Army (4-1) on Saturday.

Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Georgia was the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs (62 first-place votes) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama lost at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

After falling out of the rankings last week for the first time this season, the Aggies are back in at No. 21.

Alabama was one of two top-five teams to lose Saturday, opening the door for several teams to rise to rare heights.

Iowa is No 2, up one spot after winning a top-five matchup with Penn State. The Hawkeyes have their best ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985.

No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever.

No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

No. 5 Alabama had a run of 14 straight polls at No. 1 snapped. It is out of the top three for the first time since 2019.

The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936.

Oregon slipped in at No. 9. Kentucky moved up five spots to No. 11 for the Wildcats’ best ranking since 2011.

NASCAR

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.

Harvick laid in wait to deliver his payback on Elliott for Elliott costing him a win at Bristol three weeks ago. The retaliation came about halfway through the race when Harvick sent Elliott into the wall — a wreck that put Elliott on the verge of elimination.

But his No. 9 team got Elliott back into contention — even with his bumper flapping in the wind off the back of his Chevrolet — and he drove through the field and into position to ruin another day for Harvick.

Elliott and his crew had said over their public team radio that Elliott should wreck Harvick if he got close to him again on Sunday and as they hurtled into the first turn with 10 laps remaining, perhaps Harvick began to worry.

He botched the entry, almost as if he was looking in his rearview mirror, and drove directly into the wall in a hard hit that crumpled the entire front end of his Ford. The crowd roared its approval as Elliott cruised through the crash scene and Harvick’s title run came to its earliest end since the elimination format began in 2014.

Harvick had advanced to the third round the past seven years and all the way to the title race five times. He didn’t exactly say he wrecked Elliott as payback for Bristol but didn’t deny it, either.

“Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons,” Harvick said.

On the day he made his 750th career start, he finished 33rd and was eliminated along with Christopher Bell, Byron and Bowman.

When asked if the two are now even, Harvick simply walked away.

Elliott subtly masked his pleasure.

“As far as Kevin goes, I just want to wish them a merry offseason and a happy Christmas,” Elliott said.

Is it over as far as Elliott is concerned?

“For us, we’re just eyes forward and happy to be moving on,” Elliott said. “That’s the big picture. We’ll keep fighting.”

Larson, meanwhile, plunged to 36th when he began to lose power in his Chevrolet and had to make multiple pit stops to address the electrical issues. A lengthy change of his alternator belt saved his race and staved off his own startling flirtation with an early playoff exit.

Instead, Larson became the first driver in NASCAR history to win three road course races in a season. He passed Denny Hamlin for the lead with eight laps remaining and is the first driver since Kasey Kahne in 2006 to win both the Coca-Cola 600 in May and Charlotte’s fall race in the same season.

His victory ended Elliott’s streak of two consecutive wins on the hybrid road couse/oval that Charlotte officials designed in 2018 to add an interesting new circuit to the playoffs. The venue didn’t disappoint on Sunday as drivers jockeyed over 109 laps trying to avoid playoff elimination.

Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher, two drivers not in the playoffs, finished second and third. Kyle Busch and Hamlin were fourth and fifth and Matt DiBendetto finished sixth.

The next six positions went to playoff drivers — Joey Logano in seventh, followed by Bell, Ryan Blaney, Bowman, Byron and Elliott.

